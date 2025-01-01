News On Japan
Business

Japan Bankruptcies Reach 5,003 Nationwide, Led by Construction Sector

TOKYO, Jul 09 (News On Japan) - According to Teikoku Databank, the number of corporate bankruptcies across Japan in the first half of this year reached 5,003 cases, surpassing the previous year's total for the third consecutive year.

It is the first time the figure has exceeded 5,000 since 2013, marking a 12-year high.

Among the sectors, construction saw the sharpest increase, with 986 bankruptcies—the highest in the past decade—driven by soaring material costs and a growing shortage of successors.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

UNESCO Sides with Japan on Gunkanjima Heritage Dispute

Japan’s position on its handling of World Cultural Heritage sites, including Gunkanjima (Battleship Island) in Nagasaki City, has been upheld by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which rejected South Korea’s demand for a renewed review of Japan’s efforts.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

Emperor Visits Mongolia’s Waterworks in Ulaanbaatar Slums

While visiting Mongolia, the Emperor of Japan toured a water facility in Ulaanbaatar that receives support from Japan.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Emperor and Empress Arrive in Mongolia for First Official Visit

The Emperor and Empress have arrived in Mongolia for their first official visit to the country as Japan’s imperial couple.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record for May on Lower Energy Imports

Japan’s current account surplus for May reached a record 3.4364 trillion yen, up 16.5% from a year earlier, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Finance. This marked the fourth consecutive month of surplus.

Lawson Begins Selling Rice Balls Made from 2023 Aged Rice

As rice prices across Japan continue to remain high, major convenience store chain Lawson has begun selling rice balls made exclusively with aged rice for the first time, starting on July 9th.

Japan Bankruptcies Reach 5,003 Nationwide, Led by Construction Sector

According to Teikoku Databank, the number of corporate bankruptcies across Japan in the first half of this year reached 5,003 cases, surpassing the previous year's total for the third consecutive year.

U.S. Announces 25% Tariff on Japanese Imports, Ishiba Calls It Deeply Regrettable

The announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that a 25% tariff will be imposed on imports from Japan has drawn strong reaction from Prime Minister Ishiba, who said during a government task force meeting that the move is "deeply regrettable."

Real Wages in Japan Continue to Decline

Rising prices continue to erode household income despite nominal wage increases. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare’s Monthly Labour Survey for May, inflation-adjusted real wages per worker fell by 2.9% compared to the same month last year, marking the fifth consecutive month of decline. This represents the steepest year-on-year drop since September 2023.

40% of Companies in Japan Feel Excess of Employees in Their 50s and 60s

As Japan's labor shortage worsens due to a declining birthrate and aging population, companies are grappling with how to manage employment for older workers.

Japan Sees Record M&A Surge with Deals Topping 20 Trillion Yen

Japan’s mergers and acquisitions reached a historic high in the first half of 2025, both in number and value, according to research firm Recof Data. The total number of M&A deals involving Japanese companies rose 7.1% from a year earlier to 2,509, marking a new record for the second consecutive year.

City Gas to Power Data Centers in Tokyo

Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions announced on July 2nd that it will promote the adoption of power generation systems using city gas for data centers. Unlike traditional systems, these generators can be installed directly within data center premises, eliminating the need to wait for power grid development and enabling quicker startup.