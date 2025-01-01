Japan Bankruptcies Reach 5,003 Nationwide, Led by Construction Sector

TOKYO, Jul 09 (News On Japan) - According to Teikoku Databank, the number of corporate bankruptcies across Japan in the first half of this year reached 5,003 cases, surpassing the previous year's total for the third consecutive year.

It is the first time the figure has exceeded 5,000 since 2013, marking a 12-year high.

Among the sectors, construction saw the sharpest increase, with 986 bankruptcies—the highest in the past decade—driven by soaring material costs and a growing shortage of successors.

Source: TBS