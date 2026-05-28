Toyota Recalls 43,000 Vehicles Including Land Cruiser

TOKYO - Toyota Motor has notified the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of a recall affecting about 43,300 vehicles across six models, including the Land Cruiser, after instrument panels were found to sometimes fail to start properly when the engine is turned on, causing parts of the display not to appear.

A total of 79 cases of the defect have been confirmed so far, although no accidents related to the problem have been reported.

The ministry said the malfunction could prevent drivers from checking warning lights and other critical vehicle information when starting the engine.

Toyota said it will update the software in all affected vehicles as part of the recall measures.

Source: CBC