Typhoon No. 26 Weakens, Brings Heavy Rain to Okinawa

NAHA, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - Typhoon No. 26 is expected to transition into an extratropical cyclone later today (Nov 13), but authorities warn that Okinawa and the Amami region should remain on alert for heavy rain, strong winds, and high waves.

Satellite imagery shows no distinct swirl typical of a typhoon, indicating that the system has already begun to lose tropical characteristics. The storm’s center is believed to be located just east of Taiwan, with much of the active weather now concentrated along a developing front extending northward. As the system moves northeast, it is projected to complete its transition into an extratropical cyclone by around 3 p.m., while slightly intensifying. Wind speeds, currently around 20 meters per second, are forecast to reach about 23 meters per second by that time.

Heavy rain is expected to continue, particularly over Okinawa’s main island and the Amami region, where thunderstorm activity may bring more than 30 millimeters of rainfall per hour. Rainfall will likely persist through the night, raising the risk of landslides and river flooding. In some areas of Amami, total precipitation could reach around 150 millimeters. Authorities urge residents to be cautious of ground loosening and flooding due to the cumulative rainfall.

Strong winds are also forecast in areas near the low-pressure system, with average speeds reaching 15 meters per second and gusts up to 25 meters per second. Residents are advised to secure loose objects and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity, especially on remote islands where winds may strengthen further.

High waves remain a significant concern as the system transitions. Seas are expected to stay rough, with waves exceeding 4 meters around the Sakishima Islands and gradually becoming rougher near Okinawa’s main island. Officials advise the public to avoid approaching coastal areas and to remain cautious through tomorrow, as strong swells and rough seas are likely to persist around Okinawa and Amami.

Source: ウェザーニュース