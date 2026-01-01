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Earthquake Strikes During Rescue Operation

Nagano, Apr 21 (News On Japan) - Footage released by the Nagano Prefectural Police mountain rescue unit captured the moment an earthquake struck during an operation to save two climbers who had fallen on a steep slope of Mount Shirouma in the Northern Alps.

According to police, at the same time a rescue team member shouted "lark" — a warning used to signal falling rocks or snow — snow suddenly collapsed nearby.

No rescuers were injured in the incident.

On April 18, two earthquakes measuring lower 5 and upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale occurred in quick succession, with their epicenters in northern Nagano Prefecture.

Authorities warned that quakes of similar strength could continue for some time. Nagano Prefectural Police urged people to cancel or revise climbing plans, saying that if an earthquake occurs during a mountain ascent, it could trigger avalanches, rockfalls or landslides.

Source: FNN

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