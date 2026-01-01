Nara Shopping Arcade Stages V-Shaped Revival

NARA, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - In Nara, where inbound tourists continue to crowd major sightseeing areas, a shopping arcade slightly removed from the main attractions has achieved a striking turnaround.

Nara Mochiidono Center Street, once a declining retail district, had seen daily foot traffic fall to just 7,000 people, while vacant storefronts steadily increased. In response, the arcade introduced Yume CUBE, an incubation facility designed to support new business owners.

The project created an environment where entrepreneurs could test ideas in small, low-rent spaces, leading to the rapid emergence of distinctive independent stores.

Rather than relying on national chain outlets, the district has focused on promoting attractions unique to the area. As a result, daily foot traffic has climbed to a record 20,000 people.

The arcade is now drawing attention as a destination shopping street that appeals not only to local visitors but also to foreign tourists.

A similar trend is taking shape in Fujiidera, Osaka Prefecture, where efforts to revitalize shopping streets are making use of historical assets and hands-on events.

These initiatives are increasingly seen as offering practical lessons for regional commercial districts across Japan seeking renewal.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS