News On Japan
Sports

Ohtani Declares on Instagram He Will Play for Japan in the 2026 WBC

TOKYO, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - Shohei Ohtani announced on November 25th that he will take part in the World Baseball Classic to be held in March 2026, stating on his Instagram account that he intends to join Japan’s national team, Samurai Japan.

The tournament, now in its sixth edition, brings together leading national and regional teams from around the world. Ohtani said he is “happy to be able to play for Japan again,” expressing his enthusiasm for returning to the international stage.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kumamoto Begins Cleanup Following 5+ Quake

A powerful earthquake struck the Aso region of Kumamoto at around 6:01 p.m. on November 25th, toppling a residential gate in Aso City and scattering roof tiles across the road, while rockfalls and damage were reported in nearby areas.

20 People Trapped on Japan’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

A Ferris wheel at the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, Osaka, known as the tallest in Japan at 123 meters, came to an abrupt stop on November 25th after a lightning strike disabled its operating system, leaving 20 passengers trapped in nine gondolas until the early hours of the following morning.

Okinawa Water Crisis Hits Airport Restaurants

A large-scale water outage continued across parts of Okinawa on November 25th after a damaged pipeline caused significant leakage the previous day, with local authorities reporting ongoing disruptions as of 11:35 a.m.

Yellow Dust to Arrive in Fukuoka From November 25th to 26th

Yellow dust is forecast to reach Fukuoka from the morning of November 25th through November 26th, prompting the city to urge residents—particularly those with respiratory or allergy-related conditions—to take precautions such as wearing masks when going outdoors.

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Ohtani Declares on Instagram He Will Play for Japan in the 2026 WBC

Shohei Ohtani announced on November 25th that he will take part in the World Baseball Classic to be held in March 2026, stating on his Instagram account that he intends to join Japan’s national team, Samurai Japan.

Ukrainian-Born Aonishiki Wins Kyushu Basho

Aonishiki captured his first championship at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on November 23rd, winning a title-deciding playoff against yokozuna Hoshoryu at the Fukuoka International Center and closing the 15-day basho with a 12–3 record.

Kin Triathlon Athletes Push Their Physical Limits

A triathlon held in Kin Town on November 16th drew athletes from across Japan and overseas as participants pushed themselves to the limits of physical endurance in the second edition of the Kin Triathlon.

Ohtani Clinches Fourth National League MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player on November 13th (local time), marking his fourth career MVP award and his third consecutive year receiving the honor, including his previous selections in the American League.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

World Tournament! Competitive Karuta Teams from 10 Countries Clash

The world tournament for competitive karuta is under way at Omi Jingu in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, a site widely known as the spiritual home of the game.

World Rally Championship Starts in Toyota City, Aichi

The World Rally Championship (WRC), one of the world's premier motorsport events held on public roads with drivers competing for the fastest combined times over multiple stages, is ready to roar in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture.

Pitcher Shinya Matsuyama Talks Mound Mindset

Shinya Matsuyama recorded 46 saves this season, tying the league record, with an earned run average of 1.54. In his first year as a closer, he made an immediate impact.