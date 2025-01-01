Ohtani Declares on Instagram He Will Play for Japan in the 2026 WBC

TOKYO, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - Shohei Ohtani announced on November 25th that he will take part in the World Baseball Classic to be held in March 2026, stating on his Instagram account that he intends to join Japan’s national team, Samurai Japan.

The tournament, now in its sixth edition, brings together leading national and regional teams from around the world. Ohtani said he is “happy to be able to play for Japan again,” expressing his enthusiasm for returning to the international stage.

Source: テレ東BIZ