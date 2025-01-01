Narita Airport to End Land Lease as Fund Faces Investor Turmoil

News On Japan
TOKYO, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - Investors in the real-estate fund Minna de Ooya-san, which raised more than 200 billion yen while promising annual returns of around 7%, are facing deepening uncertainty as Narita International Airport Company moves to end its lease of development land near the airport at the end of this month, adding further strain to a project already mired in delays and halted distributions.

The construction site in question, located near Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture, remains bare land despite years of promotional material depicting an expansive commercial hub. Narita City, which issued the initial development permit, described the situation at a press conference, with the mayor likening the case to a food-poisoning incident in which responsibility lies not with the permit issuer but with the party carrying out the business. The comparison was aimed at clarifying the city’s position as troubles surrounding Minna de Ooya-san continue to mount.

The fund solicited investments for large-scale real-estate development, drawing nearly 40,000 investors with promises of high yields. One of its flagship projects, Gateway Narita, was advertised as a global hub featuring a massive shopping mall on land equivalent to ten Tokyo Domes. Yet progress has stalled, and profit distributions to investors stopped four months ago. A man who invested 4 million yen said he had relied on the payouts as part of his pension-supplemented income, questioning where the vast amount of collected capital had gone.

So far, around 1,200 investors have filed lawsuits with the Osaka District Court seeking repayment totaling more than 11.4 billion yen. While some investors say the situation has significantly affected their livelihoods, critics have noted that part of the problem stems from insufficient due diligence by investors themselves. Narita City officials emphasized that the city bears no responsibility for the fund’s management or its promises.

Gateway Narita received a development permit in 2019, but land-formation work has never been completed, and deadlines have been postponed three times. With the current deadline approaching on November 30th, the city yesterday accepted a new request for an extension, agreeing to push the deadline out to August 2027.

However, a more significant blow emerged as Narita International Airport Company, which owns about 40% of the project site and leases that portion to Minna de Ooya-san, indicated it intends to terminate the land lease at the end of this month. The decision forces a fundamental reassessment of the development plan.

City officials stated that they still expect the developer to fulfill the obligations associated with the granted permit. In response to inquiries from JNN regarding the airport company’s decision, Minna de Ooya-san said it could not comment on information that had not been publicly announced.

Source: TBS

Honda Resumes Output as China-Linked Chip Bottleneck Ends

Honda announced on November 25th that production has resumed at its automobile plant in Mexico after operations were halted from late October due to a semiconductor shortage.

Concerns Grow Over AI Bubble

The Nikkei Stock Average climbed into the 52,000-yen range in October before swinging sharply and falling back below 50,000 yen, raising questions over whether the benchmark has already entered a correction phase or whether the market can stabilize above the 50,000-yen level and aim higher.

The Mystery Behind Japan's Consumer Price Index

The steady rise in food prices in Japan has become unmistakable, with some items increasing by as much as 10% in September 2025, yet the overall consumer price index shows growth of only around 3%, leaving many wondering why the gap is so large and whether official data truly reflects the burden households feel.

Japan’s Labor Shortage Pushes Thousands of Firms Toward Failure

A deepening labor shortage is increasingly weighing on the Japanese economy, forcing businesses to shorten operating hours or scale back services and generating massive lost opportunities that are estimated to reach 16 trillion yen in fiscal 2024.

3% of New Tokyo Condos Acquired by Overseas Residents

The share of people with overseas addresses purchasing newly built condominiums in Tokyo reached 3% in the first half of this year, according to a government survey that sheds light on growing concern that short-term transactions by foreign buyers may be contributing to rising property prices.

Guide to Buying a Condo in Japan

Condominium prices continue to surge across Japan, prompting renewed debate over whether the market will cool and how households should navigate the choice between buying and renting. A detailed analysis from housing loan comparison service MogeCheck highlights the factors driving prices upward, the limits of proposed regulations, and the shifting landscape of mortgage options.

Japan’s Core Consumer Prices Rise 3.0% in October

Japan’s nationwide consumer price index excluding fresh food rose 3.0 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, with the pace of inflation expanding for the second consecutive month as the index reached 112.1 and broad-based price revisions pushed up the cost of food items across the country, including a 53.4 percent jump in coffee beans and a 40.2 percent rise in rice that continued the upward momentum seen since the autumn.