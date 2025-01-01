Honda Resumes Output as China-Linked Chip Bottleneck Ends

TOKYO, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - Honda announced on November 25th that production has resumed at its automobile plant in Mexico after operations were halted from late October due to a semiconductor shortage.

The factory restarted on November 19th local time as supplies began to stabilize following export restrictions imposed on Nexperia, a China-affiliated chipmaker. Honda said that procurement has improved and the use of alternative components has also progressed, enabling the company to restart full operations.

Production at Honda’s plants in the United States and Canada, where adjustments had been underway for the same reason, also returned to normal by November 25th.

Source: テレ東BIZ