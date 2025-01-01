BYD Launches PHV in Japan Starting at 3.98 Million Yen

TOKYO, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - BYD will introduce an aggressively priced plug-in hybrid vehicle in Japan as part of its bid to expand market share, with the company set to begin domestic sales of its Sealion 6 model on December 1st at a starting price of 3.98 million yen, according to reporting by TV Tokyo.

The sticker price comes in more than one million yen below competing plug-in hybrid models offered by Toyota and Mitsubishi Motors, positioning the vehicle squarely in the value segment of Japan’s increasingly competitive electrified-car market.

BYD says the Sealion 6 leverages the advantages of a rechargeable hybrid system to deliver significantly better fuel efficiency than conventional hybrids, and the company hopes the strong price-performance balance will accelerate its presence in Japan.

Source: テレ東BIZ