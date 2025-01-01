News On Japan
Business

Once-Popular Shopping District in Osaka is Seeing Wave of Store Closures

OSAKA, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Umeda’s Chayamachi district, located on the east side of central Osaka, is undergoing a noticeable shift as major retailers including Loft and ZARA have closed or relocated this year, even as large-scale developments such as Grand Green Osaka continue to open elsewhere in the area, raising questions about whether the district is transforming from a youth-oriented fashion hub into a center for subculture; to understand what is driving the changes, we spoke with Takanobu Okahara, president of Tsubasa Asset Partners and an expert on Osaka’s real estate trends.

Chayamachi’s development traces back to the early Meiji period, when the area was mostly farmland with teahouses scattered throughout the district, and the presence of three teahouses along the north–south road gave rise to the name “Chayamachi.” Through the late Meiji years, the district evolved into a neighborhood of homes and textile factories. The opening of the Shin-Midosuji road in 1969 accelerated commercial use as residential space declined and retailers began to cluster in the area.

Redevelopment moved into full swing in the Heisei era as Chayamachi emerged as a symbol of youth culture. Umeda Loft opened in 1990, and Okahara says the district “evolved into a magnet for young people as a fashion-forward retail zone.”

Yet Chayamachi is now facing what has become known locally as a wave of closures. Okahara points to large-scale redevelopment around the Umeda and Umeda North (Ume-kita) districts as the underlying cause, noting that “the redevelopment of the Ume-kita area has drawn foot traffic westward.”

Around JR Osaka Station, new commercial complexes such as Lucua Osaka, Grand Front Osaka and Links Umeda have opened one after another since 2011, while Chayamachi has seen little major development since NU Chayamachi opened in 2005. As new facilities concentrated on the Ume-kita side, more visitors and retailers gravitated west.

This April, Umeda Loft closed and relocated to the Hanshin Umeda Main Store, followed by moves to other districts by ZARA and Uniqlo, among others.

In place of the fashion-driven mix that once defined the district, Chayamachi is now seeing the rise of a new identity as a “subculture district.” Over the past year, shops specializing in anime merchandise and capsule toys have increased in number. Okahara says Chayamachi can no longer rely on fashion alone, adding that “subculture appeals strongly to today’s younger consumers, and inbound tourism has brought even more visibility to it.”

Amid these shifts, a new wave of redevelopment is taking shape adjacent to Chayamachi. Hankyu Hanshin Holdings announced that renovation of Osaka-Umeda Station will begin sequentially from January next year to address aging infrastructure dating back to 1973. The renovation will move train stopping positions by roughly 14 meters to create more space and improve accessibility, with Okahara suggesting the project “could become a catalyst for redevelopment around Chayamachi.”

The company’s broader Shibata 1-chome Plan aims to upgrade the value of the greater Umeda Station area, making use of the former New Hankyu Hotel site, rebuilding the Hankyu Terminal Building and carrying out renovations at Hankyu Sanbangai. According to Okahara, the initiative likely includes “an intention to draw foot traffic back toward Chayamachi.”

Attention is now turning to how the former Umeda Loft site will be redeveloped, although no concrete plans have been announced. On Chayamachi’s south side, the B-2 and B-3 zones are scheduled to open in fiscal 2027 as a mixed-use complex combining commercial space, hotels and offices.

Looking ahead, Okahara believes the district’s prospects remain strong, saying Chayamachi is currently “in a redevelopment valley,” but with its proximity to major stations and high overall convenience, “the area’s potential is significant and Chayamachi will eventually regain vibrancy as redevelopment advances.”

Source: ABCTVnews

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Eel Regulation Dropped After Japan Opposition

The proposal to strengthen regulations on international eel trade has been formally shelved, marking a result in line with the position pushed by Japan and several other countries.
EU member states and others had called for tighter controls on all eel transactions under the Washington Convention, citing global resource depletion and the need for stronger international oversight. However, Japan countered that the Japanese eel faces no imminent risk of extinction and opposed the measure.

Tsukiji Outer Market Urges Tourists to Stay Away in December

Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market has taken the unusual step of asking tourists not to visit in December as operators move to prevent crowd-related accidents during the busy year-end shopping season, with local officials also confirming that Shibuya’s New Year’s Eve countdown will be canceled for the sixth consecutive year.

Abe Akie Makes First Court Appearance

Abe Akie appeared at the Nara District Court on December 3rd for the lay judge trial of the shooting that killed former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, marking the first time she has attended proceedings in person. Akie arrived in the courtroom shortly after 1 p.m. wearing a navy jacket and bowed toward the gallery as she entered, while the court continued a scheduled witness examination of Sakurai Yoshihide, a religious scholar and specially appointed professor at Hokkaido University.

Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

Record Bear Encounters in Sapporo

A bear was caught on camera intruding into a residential property in Yamagata on November 30th, underscoring how reports of bear damage continue even as the winter season takes hold and conditions grow colder.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Once-Popular Shopping District in Osaka is Seeing Wave of Store Closures

Umeda’s Chayamachi district, located on the east side of central Osaka, is undergoing a noticeable shift as major retailers including Loft and ZARA have closed or relocated this year, even as large-scale developments such as Grand Green Osaka continue to open elsewhere in the area, raising questions about whether the district is transforming from a youth-oriented fashion hub into a center for subculture; to understand what is driving the changes, we spoke with Takanobu Okahara, president of Tsubasa Asset Partners and an expert on Osaka’s real estate trends.

Unclaimed Inheritances in Japan Surge to All-Time High

The amount of property left behind by deceased individuals with no legal heirs and subsequently transferred to the state reached a record 129.1 billion yen in fiscal 2024, highlighting a steady rise in unclaimed estates as Japan’s population ages.

Nissan to Offset Five Years of Pay Cuts for Workers Transferred to Kyushu Plant

Nissan is considering a plan to compensate employees who transfer from its Oppama plant in Kanagawa to the company’s Kyushu factory by paying in advance the equivalent of five years’ worth of reduced monthly wages, according to reporting obtained by JNN.

Japan’s Long-Term Rate Surges to 18-Year High

The long-term interest rate briefly reached its highest level in 18 and a half years when the yield on the newly issued 10-year Japanese government bond rose to 1.910 percent on the Tokyo bond market on December 4th, reflecting speculation that the Bank of Japan will move toward an additional rate hike sooner rather than later while concerns over fiscal deterioration under the Taichi administration’s expansionary spending continue to drive selling of government bonds.

Fireworks Cut, Food Prices Up: Inflation Relief Measures Risk Backfiring

A surge in prices is hitting local festivals across Japan, with the centuries-old Chichibu Night Festival, one of the nation’s three major float festivals, reducing its traditional fireworks program by 200 shots after pyrotechnic costs soared, as the Highashi administration rolls out inflation countermeasures that aim to support households but have prompted concerns that they may end up accelerating inflation instead, raising questions about how these policies will ultimately affect everyday life.

Roland Opens High-Tech Hub in Hamamatsu

Roland has completed construction of its new headquarters building in Hamamatsu, with the company holding its official opening ceremony on November 27th.

BYD Launches PHV in Japan Starting at 3.98 Million Yen

BYD will introduce an aggressively priced plug-in hybrid vehicle in Japan as part of its bid to expand market share, with the company set to begin domestic sales of its Sealion 6 model on December 1st at a starting price of 3.98 million yen, according to reporting by TV Tokyo.

Toyota’s Global Production in October Reaches All-Time High

Toyota’s global production in October reached 926,987 vehicles, rising 3.8% from a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year growth and setting a new single-month record for the first time in 1 year and 11 months.