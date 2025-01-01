News On Japan
Society

Kamakura to Halt 'Railway Crossing' License Plates

KANAGAWA, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - Kamakura City, known internationally as the setting for the hit anime “SLAM DUNK,” plans to halt the issuance of its popular local license plates at the end of January 2026, raising debate among residents who question why a design long cherished by locals must be discontinued.

The plate features a calm Shonan shoreline with the retro Enoden train running past a railway crossing, a scene inspired by the view near Kamakura High School Mae Station as seen from the slope leading down to the beach. Since the city introduced the design for motorized bicycles in 2014, it has been a familiar sight across town. Chosen through a public competition from 91 submissions, the crossing motif remains the overwhelming favorite, selected by about 70 percent of applicants last fiscal year despite the option of a plain plate.

Kamakura City’s decision to end issuance of the design stems from its ongoing struggle with overtourism, particularly around the anime-famous railway crossing. As the “SLAM DUNK” boom drew large numbers of visitors from China and elsewhere, the area became a hotspot for dangerous behavior, including tourists standing inside the crossing to film, posing in the middle of the road, or even dribbling basketballs on the roadway before jumping out for photos.

The crossing depicted on the license plate had, in effect, become a symbol of the city’s overtourism problem. Matsui Yoshitaka, head of the city’s municipal tax division, explained that continuing to distribute the plates could be interpreted as the city actively attracting visitors to Kamakura High School Mae Station. He added that although residents had not requested the halt, some might feel uncomfortable given the long-running nuisance issues, prompting the city to suspend the design as a precaution.

The same crossing illustration had appeared on city employee business cards but was replaced with a kabuto helmet design for similar reasons.

Even so, many residents are unconvinced. Some question whether stopping the license plates will meaningfully ease crowding, noting that the number of Chinese visitors has already declined amid strained bilateral relations. When reporters visited the site on December 5th, tourists were present but no longer spilling onto the road as in past years, and most stayed behind fences or on sidewalks.

Opinions among locals remain divided. Some believe discontinuation is appropriate because the city failed to take sufficient action when congestion was at its worst, leaving residents frustrated by littering and unsafe behavior. Others say the design serves as a form of hometown promotion that should be preserved, calling the move unnecessary during a period of relative calm.

Matsui emphasized that halting distribution of the design will not by itself resolve overtourism, but said the city aims to create a more balanced relationship between residents and visitors. Kamakura intends the suspension to be temporary and says it will consider reinstating the crossing design once the overtourism issue has been resolved.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Chinese Tourists Plunge as Travel Warning Takes Effect in Japan

Chinese tourists are disappearing from major destinations across the Kansai region as diplomatic tensions between Japan and China continue to deepen on the heels of comments by Prime Minister Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting Beijing to urge its citizens to refrain from traveling or studying in Japan.

Tokyo Quake Scenario Projects Up to 18,000 Deaths

The Japanese government is preparing to release a new damage projection for a major earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area by the end of the year, and interviews with officials familiar with the assessment indicate that in the worst-case scenario the death toll could reach 18,000, while economic losses are estimated at 83 trillion yen.

Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Eel Regulation Dropped After Japan Opposition

The proposal to strengthen regulations on international eel trade has been formally shelved, marking a result in line with the position pushed by Japan and several other countries.
EU member states and others had called for tighter controls on all eel transactions under the Washington Convention, citing global resource depletion and the need for stronger international oversight. However, Japan countered that the Japanese eel faces no imminent risk of extinction and opposed the measure.

Tsukiji Outer Market Urges Tourists to Stay Away in December

Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market has taken the unusual step of asking tourists not to visit in December as operators move to prevent crowd-related accidents during the busy year-end shopping season, with local officials also confirming that Shibuya’s New Year’s Eve countdown will be canceled for the sixth consecutive year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Kamakura to Halt 'Railway Crossing' License Plates

Kamakura City, known internationally as the setting for the hit anime “SLAM DUNK,” plans to halt the issuance of its popular local license plates at the end of January 2026, raising debate among residents who question why a design long cherished by locals must be discontinued.

Wakayama Shrine Maidens Parade With Rice Tubs

A festival praying for children’s healthy growth and a bountiful harvest was held on Sunday at Kibaha Shrine in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, where the traditional “Nenneko Festival” took place as local first-grader Hamaguchi Rikka, age 7, served as the “rice-bearing shrine maiden” and walked through the grounds in a kimono with an ohitsu container holding rice, mochi, and sakaki branches balanced on her head as she joined Shinto priests in a ceremonial procession.

Heirs of the Last Shogun to Close Family Grave

A growing number of families across Japan are choosing to close ancestral graves, and concerns over long-term upkeep have become a widespread source of anxiety. Now, even one of the country’s most storied lineages has begun confronting both the end of its line and the closure of its grave.

Excavation Uncovers Nara’s Largest Communal Burial Site

Archaeological surveys conducted in Gose City, Nara Prefecture, have uncovered additional burial remains that, when combined with previously excavated sites in the area, have revealed what is now understood to be the largest communal cemetery ever found in the prefecture.

Japan's Seniors Struggle as Retirement Realities Shift

As Japan enters what many now call the “100-year life era,” the question of how to finance a much longer old age has become unavoidable, with rising living costs and modest pensions leaving many seniors struggling to make ends meet and searching for ways to supplement their income.

Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

Record Bear Encounters in Sapporo

A bear was caught on camera intruding into a residential property in Yamagata on November 30th, underscoring how reports of bear damage continue even as the winter season takes hold and conditions grow colder.

Why the Pontocho Fire Was Contained Quickly

A fire broke out recently in Kyoto’s Pontocho district, yet despite the area’s narrow alleyways and tightly packed wooden buildings, the damage was limited to the complete loss of a single establishment with no injuries reported.