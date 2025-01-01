Kamakura to Halt 'Railway Crossing' License Plates

KANAGAWA, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - Kamakura City, known internationally as the setting for the hit anime “SLAM DUNK,” plans to halt the issuance of its popular local license plates at the end of January 2026, raising debate among residents who question why a design long cherished by locals must be discontinued.

The plate features a calm Shonan shoreline with the retro Enoden train running past a railway crossing, a scene inspired by the view near Kamakura High School Mae Station as seen from the slope leading down to the beach. Since the city introduced the design for motorized bicycles in 2014, it has been a familiar sight across town. Chosen through a public competition from 91 submissions, the crossing motif remains the overwhelming favorite, selected by about 70 percent of applicants last fiscal year despite the option of a plain plate.

Kamakura City’s decision to end issuance of the design stems from its ongoing struggle with overtourism, particularly around the anime-famous railway crossing. As the “SLAM DUNK” boom drew large numbers of visitors from China and elsewhere, the area became a hotspot for dangerous behavior, including tourists standing inside the crossing to film, posing in the middle of the road, or even dribbling basketballs on the roadway before jumping out for photos.

The crossing depicted on the license plate had, in effect, become a symbol of the city’s overtourism problem. Matsui Yoshitaka, head of the city’s municipal tax division, explained that continuing to distribute the plates could be interpreted as the city actively attracting visitors to Kamakura High School Mae Station. He added that although residents had not requested the halt, some might feel uncomfortable given the long-running nuisance issues, prompting the city to suspend the design as a precaution.

The same crossing illustration had appeared on city employee business cards but was replaced with a kabuto helmet design for similar reasons.

Even so, many residents are unconvinced. Some question whether stopping the license plates will meaningfully ease crowding, noting that the number of Chinese visitors has already declined amid strained bilateral relations. When reporters visited the site on December 5th, tourists were present but no longer spilling onto the road as in past years, and most stayed behind fences or on sidewalks.

Opinions among locals remain divided. Some believe discontinuation is appropriate because the city failed to take sufficient action when congestion was at its worst, leaving residents frustrated by littering and unsafe behavior. Others say the design serves as a form of hometown promotion that should be preserved, calling the move unnecessary during a period of relative calm.

Matsui emphasized that halting distribution of the design will not by itself resolve overtourism, but said the city aims to create a more balanced relationship between residents and visitors. Kamakura intends the suspension to be temporary and says it will consider reinstating the crossing design once the overtourism issue has been resolved.

