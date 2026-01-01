News On Japan
Society

Uncle Admits Charges in Case of Girl Buried in Concrete

OSAKA, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - The lay judge trial has begun for a man accused of fatally assaulting his six-year-old niece and concealing her body in concrete, after the remains were discovered at a residence in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, with the defendant telling the court on February 26th that the charges were “correct.”

According to the indictment and other documents, Noriyuki Iimori, 42, is accused of repeatedly kicking the back of his niece, Rena Iwamoto, at his home in Osaka’s Hirano Ward between December 2006 and the following year, causing her death from traumatic shock, and of concealing her body by encasing it in concrete and hiding it at a residence in Yao.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Bear Sightings Spread Across Japan, Experts Call It Abnormal

Although February is typically the height of the hibernation season, bears have already been sighted across Japan, raising concerns of another wave of deadly encounters.

Kindergarten Teacher Wage Cuts Stir Controversy

A proposed ordinance in Otsu, western Japan, that would effectively lower salaries for public kindergarten teachers by aligning them with the lower pay scale of nursery staff has drawn strong backlash, with a citizens’ group submitting more than 8,000 signatures to the Otsu City Council chair on February 26th calling for a review of the plan.

What Are the Most Desirable Places to Live in Greater Tokyo?

Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture has surged in the latest ranking of the most desirable places to live in the Greater Tokyo area, announced on February 25th, reflecting growing demand for well-connected commuter cities offering relatively affordable housing and convenient urban amenities.

Skytree Elevator Halt Caused by Damaged Internal Wiring

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree that made an emergency stop with passengers on board was found to have halted due to damage to internal wiring, with operations set to resume from February 26th after safety checks.

Big Mac Climbs To 500 Yen

McDonald’s, which opened in Japan in 1971 and has long counted the Big Mac among its signature products, saw the burger’s price rise from 280 yen in 2008 to 480 yen before increasing further to 500 yen on February 25th, nearly doubling over the past two decades.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Tokyo Sees Births Rise for First Time in Nine Years

The number of children born nationwide last year fell for the tenth straight year to a record low, but Tokyo saw a year-on-year increase for the first time in nine years, highlighting how local support measures and job opportunities may help counter Japan’s declining birthrate.

Uncle Admits Charges in Case of Girl Buried in Concrete

The lay judge trial has begun for a man accused of fatally assaulting his six-year-old niece and concealing her body in concrete, after the remains were discovered at a residence in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, with the defendant telling the court on February 26th that the charges were “correct.”

Hawk Destroys Drone But Leaves Stunning Footage

A drone capturing aerial footage of a waterfall in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture, suddenly plunged from the sky after being attacked by a hawk, destroying equipment worth around 100,000 yen but leaving the operator with what he described as 'the best footage.'

Skytree Elevator Halt Caused by Damaged Internal Wiring

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree that made an emergency stop with passengers on board was found to have halted due to damage to internal wiring, with operations set to resume from February 26th after safety checks.

Which Prefecture Leads Japan in Karaoke Scores?

A ranking of Japan’s most skilled singing prefectures has placed Aomori at No.1 for the second consecutive year, prompting fresh curiosity over why residents there tend to score highly in karaoke assessments, according to a survey conducted by N-Sta.

Aichi Ranks Worst in Japan for Car Theft

Aichi Prefecture recorded the highest number of car thefts nationwide in 2025, with more than 1,000 cases as thefts continue to rise in recent years, and Land Cruisers account for 40 percent of the vehicles targeted, prompting authorities to warn that multiple layers of security are essential to deter increasingly sophisticated methods.

Twenty Rescued After Tokyo Skytree Elevator Stops

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward made an emergency stop on February 22nd, trapping 20 passengers for about six hours before they were safely rescued with no injuries reported, and the landmark tower remained closed on February 23rd while the operator announced it would also remain temporarily closed on February 24th for further safety inspections and investigation.

Kyoto’s Daigoji Temple Tests Strength With 150kg Rice Cakes

A traditional strength-offering ritual known as “Mochiage Chikara Hono,” in which participants lift massive rice cakes to pray for good health, was held at Daigoji, a UNESCO World Heritage temple in Kyoto.