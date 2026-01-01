Uncle Admits Charges in Case of Girl Buried in Concrete

OSAKA, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - The lay judge trial has begun for a man accused of fatally assaulting his six-year-old niece and concealing her body in concrete, after the remains were discovered at a residence in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, with the defendant telling the court on February 26th that the charges were “correct.”

According to the indictment and other documents, Noriyuki Iimori, 42, is accused of repeatedly kicking the back of his niece, Rena Iwamoto, at his home in Osaka’s Hirano Ward between December 2006 and the following year, causing her death from traumatic shock, and of concealing her body by encasing it in concrete and hiding it at a residence in Yao.

Source: YOMIURI