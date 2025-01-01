News On Japan
Society

Kyoto School Apologizes After Students Filmed Shoplifting During Bali Study Trip

KYOTO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - A Kyoto school has apologized after confirming that a group of its students appeared in a widely circulated social media video showing boys speaking Japanese and placing clothing items into their bags at what is believed to be a shop in Bali, Indonesia, during a study trip on December 4th.

Ohtani Junior and Senior High School said multiple students engaged in theft while visiting a store as part of their training program, acknowledging that the behavior captured in the video was committed by members of the school.

The footage, which spread rapidly on SNS platforms, shows several boys conversing in Japanese as they conceal merchandise inside their bags at a local shop on Bali Island.

Ohtani Junior and Senior High School issued an apology stating, “We deeply apologize for the significant trouble and concern caused,” while also urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified information or engaging in defamatory comments on social media.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Popular Baby Names in Japan Reveal Cultural Shift

The most popular baby names of 2025 were led by Minato for boys and Sui for girls, according to rankings released by Meiji Yasuda Life, which highlighted continued enthusiasm for certain kanji characters and showed how naming trends have evolved since the survey began in the first year of the Taisho era.

Japan Issues Warning for Potential Large Aftershock

A powerful earthquake with a seismic intensity of 6+ struck Aomori late on December 8th, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue a temporary tsunami warning for coastal areas along the Pacific side of the prefecture. While the warning has since been downgraded, the government is urging caution after authorities announced, for the first time, a heightened possibility of another large earthquake occurring off Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast.

Japan Adjusts Plan to Raise Departure Tax to 3,000 yen

A plan to sharply raise Japan’s departure tax is taking shape as the government and ruling coalition have begun coordinating a proposal to lift the current 1,000 yen levy to a flat 3,000 yen per person in next fiscal year’s tax reform, adding new momentum to calls for expanded funding to deal with overtourism across the country.

Chinese Tourists Plunge as Travel Warning Takes Effect in Japan

Chinese tourists are disappearing from major destinations across the Kansai region as diplomatic tensions between Japan and China continue to deepen on the heels of comments by Prime Minister Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting Beijing to urge its citizens to refrain from traveling or studying in Japan.

Tokyo Quake Scenario Projects Up to 18,000 Deaths

The Japanese government is preparing to release a new damage projection for a major earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area by the end of the year, and interviews with officials familiar with the assessment indicate that in the worst-case scenario the death toll could reach 18,000, while economic losses are estimated at 83 trillion yen.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

How Japan’s Garden Party Has Evolved Across Eras

The Imperial Household Agency has released uncut footage of Princess Kiko, Princess Aiko and Prince Akishino offering greetings to invited guests at the 2025 autumn Garden Party, marking the first time that their spoken exchanges have been officially recorded through microphones and made fully public.

Appeal Trial in “Kishu Don Juan” Case Concludes Immediately After All Evidence Rejected

The appeal trial of Sudo, the former wife accused of killing the wealthy businessman known as the Kishu Don Juan, began on December 8th and concluded on the same day after prosecutors sought to overturn the lower court’s acquittal but all requested witness examinations and newly submitted evidence were rejected.

Man Travels to Kanto to Steal School Shoes for Their Smell

A 37-year-old man who allegedly broke into a high school in Yachiyo, Chiba was arrested on December 6th after teachers discovered him inside the building holding multiple pairs of school-designated indoor shoes, according to local police.

Yokohama Teacher Arrested for Seventh Time in Teacher Group Voyeurism Case

A former elementary school teacher in Yokohama City has been arrested for the seventh time in connection with a voyeurism case involving a group of teachers.

Severed Infant Remains Found Inside Freezer

The severed remains of an infant less than one year old were discovered inside a freezer at an adult entertainment business office in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward on the night of December 6th, with subsequent investigations revealing that the entrance to the office had been left unlocked at all times.

Kamakura to Halt 'Railway Crossing' License Plates

Kamakura City, known internationally as the setting for the hit anime “SLAM DUNK,” plans to halt the issuance of its popular local license plates at the end of January 2026, raising debate among residents who question why a design long cherished by locals must be discontinued.

Wakayama Shrine Maidens Parade With Rice Tubs

A festival praying for children’s healthy growth and a bountiful harvest was held on Sunday at Kibaha Shrine in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, where the traditional “Nenneko Festival” took place as local first-grader Hamaguchi Rikka, age 7, served as the “rice-bearing shrine maiden” and walked through the grounds in a kimono with an ohitsu container holding rice, mochi, and sakaki branches balanced on her head as she joined Shinto priests in a ceremonial procession.

Heirs of the Last Shogun to Close Family Grave

A growing number of families across Japan are choosing to close ancestral graves, and concerns over long-term upkeep have become a widespread source of anxiety. Now, even one of the country’s most storied lineages has begun confronting both the end of its line and the closure of its grave.