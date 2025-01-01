Kyoto School Apologizes After Students Filmed Shoplifting During Bali Study Trip

KYOTO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - A Kyoto school has apologized after confirming that a group of its students appeared in a widely circulated social media video showing boys speaking Japanese and placing clothing items into their bags at what is believed to be a shop in Bali, Indonesia, during a study trip on December 4th.

Ohtani Junior and Senior High School said multiple students engaged in theft while visiting a store as part of their training program, acknowledging that the behavior captured in the video was committed by members of the school.

The footage, which spread rapidly on SNS platforms, shows several boys conversing in Japanese as they conceal merchandise inside their bags at a local shop on Bali Island.

Ohtani Junior and Senior High School issued an apology stating, “We deeply apologize for the significant trouble and concern caused,” while also urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified information or engaging in defamatory comments on social media.

Source: FNN