How Japan’s Garden Party Has Evolved Across Eras

TOKYO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency has released uncut footage of Princess Kiko, Princess Aiko and Prince Akishino offering greetings to invited guests at the 2025 autumn Garden Party, marking the first time that their spoken exchanges have been officially recorded through microphones and made fully public.

The release accompanies a review of how the Garden Party has changed from the final years of the Heisei era to today’s Reiwa era, with commentary from Imperial press desk editor Niimi Taiichi and announcer Mizuhara Eri, who hosts a special Imperial affairs program for BS TV Tokyo.

The segment begins by revisiting the final autumn Garden Party of the Heisei era. During that event, the then-Empress made her first promenade in 15 years, a moment remembered as a symbolic farewell to the era. With Emperor Akihito preparing to abdicate the following spring and knowing that the Imperial Household would no longer preside over the event, there was a strong sense of concluding responsibility. Guests recall seeing the Imperial couple descend the hill on foot and walk a long distance to greet attendees, a style characteristic of the Heisei era, where direct engagement along a single path was the central feature.

From the spring of the current year, however, the structure of the greeting route has changed. Inspired partly by the format of Britain’s garden parties, members of the Imperial Family now divide along several pathways, allowing them to receive guests across a broader “surface” rather than a narrow “line.” This approach distributes both the flow of visitors and the Imperial Family’s time more evenly, creating a calmer and more welcoming environment.

Earlier coverage focused mainly on the Emperor and Empress, but this release highlights Princess Kiko, Princess Aiko and Prince Akishino. The 2025 event is the first in which their full greeting exchanges were captured via dedicated microphones, allowing their conversations with guests to be heard clearly for the first time. According to staff, the goal in recent years has been to increase both the number and depth of guest interactions, with this year’s target exceeding 40 to 50 meaningful exchanges per member.

In the newly released recordings, Princess Kiko is seen speaking warmly with guests involved in international exchange programs, noting how cultural backgrounds shape the way people communicate and expressing her admiration for those who facilitate cross-cultural understanding. She also reflects on the challenges faced by individuals working in global settings, offering encouragement to continue building connections despite linguistic or cultural barriers.

Princess Aiko’s greetings include conversations with young athletes and students. When approached by a guest discussing table tennis, she smiles and recalls playing the sport in childhood. She asks whether the guest’s children enjoy sports and comments on the dedication required for competition. Throughout the footage, Princess Aiko’s exchanges are clear and relaxed, showing her careful effort to listen closely to each guest and respond thoughtfully.

Prince Akishino’s interactions include a detailed conversation with jockey Take Yutaka, who has been active for nearly four decades. Take speaks about the longevity of jockey careers, the physical challenges of the profession, and the high risk of injury, particularly from falls during races. Prince Akishino asks about changes in racehorse breeding, and Take explains how the selective development of thoroughbreds has raised performance standards over time. They also discuss the emotional behavior of horses in the paddock, where animals sense the upcoming race and show heightened tension before entering the course.

As the dialogue continues, Prince Akishino asks how weather conditions affect racing outcomes. Take replies that some horses perform better in clear weather while others prefer wet tracks, and that jockeys monitor changing conditions closely. They also touch on the logistical complexity of racing nationwide, with jockeys traveling each week to whichever of Japan’s 10 JRA racecourses they are scheduled to ride. Prince Akishino expresses admiration for the stamina required to maintain form year-round.

The session closes with guests thanking the Imperial Family for the invitation and expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to speak directly with them — interactions that were once fleeting but are now preserved clearly for public viewing.

The 2025 autumn Garden Party thus marks a new stage in the event’s evolution, combining the formality of tradition with a more open, accessible and transparent approach. With the full recording of greetings by Princess Kiko, Princess Aiko and Prince Akishino now released, the public is able to observe the warm, unfiltered exchanges that define the Reiwa era’s garden party style.

Source: テレ東BIZ

