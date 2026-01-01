Golden Week Crowds Seen From Above

TOKYO, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - Japan’s Golden Week holiday period got fully underway on April 29, drawing large crowds to major tourist destinations and airports, where long lines formed as overseas travel surged.

Aerial footage captured the scale of the holiday crowds, with 2026’s Golden Week offering up to 12 consecutive days off for some travelers.

On the first day, attention turned to Tokyo Skytree, the world’s tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters, where visitors could be seen waving from the observation deck.

The camera then moved to Asakusa, where large numbers of people gathered in front of Kaminarimon Gate for commemorative photos.

Along the nearby Nakamise shopping street, tourists in traditional kimono and others sampling local street food added to the festive atmosphere.

In Yokohama, an outdoor event themed on German culture, the “Yokohama Frühlingsfest,” was held at the Red Brick Warehouse, with tables packed as visitors enjoyed German beer and cuisine.

Meanwhile, at Haneda Airport, the departure rush for overseas travel reached its peak, with long lines forming in the lobby.

A traveler heading to Hong Kong said: “It’s a four-night, five-day trip. Since pandas are no longer in Japan, I thought I’d go see them there.”

Another traveler bound for Europe said: “I saved little by little by cooking at home and avoiding eating out.”

Some travelers noted they had prepared for their trips with careful budgeting, reflecting the impact of the weaker yen and higher crude oil prices.

According to All Nippon Airways, international flight reservations reached 207,410 passengers, while Japan Airlines reported 169,302 bookings, both exceeding figures from 2025.

Source: FNN