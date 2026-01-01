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Rhino Charges Zoo Keeper Inflicting Serious Injuries

Kumamoto, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - A male zoo keeper in his 50s was seriously injured after being attacked by a rhinoceros at the Kumamoto City Zoo and Botanical Gardens on April 26.

The animal involved was Krug, a 24-year-old male black rhinoceros weighing about 1.5 tons and equipped with two large horns.

According to the zoo, the incident occurred while staff were attempting to pair the male with a female for breeding purposes. Under established rules, a partition gate between the enclosures was supposed to be closed remotely and safety confirmed before anyone entered the holding area.

The keeper believed the gate had been shut and entered the room. In fact, the partition remained open.

He then came face to face with Krug, which was said to be particularly irritable during the mating season. The rhinoceros is believed to have charged and lifted the keeper twice with its horn.

The man suffered fractures to his head and neck after striking a fence during the attack. Authorities said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Mitsufumi Matsumoto, director of the Kumamoto City Zoo and Botanical Gardens, apologized for the incident.

'We deeply apologize for causing such great concern,' Matsumoto said.

The zoo said insufficient safety checks may have contributed to the accident and pledged to take steps to prevent a recurrence.

Source: FNN

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