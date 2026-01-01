Japan Faces Higher Power and Gas Bills

TOKYO, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - Electricity and gas bills for usage in May will rise slightly in Japan, with the impact of tensions involving Iran expected to appear in utility charges from June onward. Larger increases could follow in subsequent months.

Major power utilities announced electricity rates for May usage on Tuesday.

For an average household served by Tokyo Electric Power Company, monthly electricity charges will rise 18 yen from the previous month to 8,795 yen.

All regions will see modest increases except the Kansai area, where rates will remain unchanged from the previous month.

The Japan Gas Association also said rates for May usage will increase at four major city gas suppliers.

For an average household in the service area of Tokyo Gas, monthly gas charges will rise 24 yen from the previous month to 5,771 yen.

Electricity and gas rates reflect the cost of fuels such as LNG, or liquefied natural gas. However, increases in fuel prices linked to the situation in Iran are typically passed on with a delay of several months, raising the possibility of steeper utility bill increases from June and beyond.

Source: TBS