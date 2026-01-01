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Motorcyclist Dies After Deer Collision and Hit-and-Run

GUNMA, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a deer and being struck by following vehicles on April 29th in the early hours in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, with police arresting a 61-year-old woman on suspicion of a hit-and-run.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Ruriko Sasagawa, 61, of Higashiagatsuma in Gunma Prefecture, allegedly struck the fallen rider with her light passenger vehicle and fled the scene.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on a national highway in Shibukawa, where the victim, identified as Masami Noguchi, 61, a company employee from Takasaki, is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle after colliding with a deer and falling onto the road.

Investigators said Noguchi was subsequently run over by two vehicles in succession, first by Sasagawa’s car, followed by another standard passenger vehicle shortly afterward. Noguchi later died from his injuries.

Sasagawa has admitted to the allegations, telling police, "There is no mistake," according to authorities.

In a further twist, a male witness who reported the incident had himself collided with a separate deer while driving a truck in the opposite lane and then observed Noguchi being struck by the two vehicles.

Source: TBS

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