Golden Week Travel Kicks Off

AICHI, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Full-scale Golden Week travel began on April 29, with Chubu Centrair International Airport experiencing its busiest outbound travel day of the holiday period. The airport was crowded from the morning with vacationers heading overseas.

According to Chubu Airport, the total number of international flight reservations between April 29 and May 6, including both departures and arrivals, stands at around 100,000. That is about 90% of the level recorded during last year's Golden Week holidays.

The airport said worsening Japan-China relations have weighed on demand, with all routes to Beijing and Dalian currently suspended. A reduction in direct flights to China has also contributed to the decline.

The peak for returning travelers is expected on May 6.

Source: CBC