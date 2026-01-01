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Princess Aiko Enjoys Court Music Performance

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended a performance of the traditional Japanese court music art known as gagaku.

At around 2:30 p.m., Princess Aiko arrived at the Imperial Household Agency's Music Department inside the Imperial Palace, dressed in orange-pink attire, and was welcomed with applause from spectators.

Gagaku, a traditional performing art registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, is also performed at Imperial Household Agency events such as garden parties.

This time, the program included 'Seigaiha,' a dance also known for being performed by Hikaru Genji in 'The Tale of Genji.' The piece was reportedly requested by Princess Aiko last year.

During the performance, Princess Aiko put on glasses partway through and watched attentively for about an hour and a half, at times smiling with delight and at others gazing intently at the stage.

As she left the venue, she was quoted as saying with a smile, 'The composition, and the costumes for 'Seigaiha,' were truly wonderful to see.'

Concerts at the Imperial Household Agency's Music Department are held twice a year. Princess Aiko, who has a strong interest in traditional performing arts, has now attended eight consecutive performances.

Source: TBS

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