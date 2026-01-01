Japan-Linked Tanker May Be First to Cross Hormuz Blockade

TOKYO, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - A crude oil tanker linked to Idemitsu Kosan may have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been under blockade, according to vessel tracking data, and was believed to be sailing in the Gulf of Oman as of the night of April 28.

Location information displayed by ship-tracking website MarineTraffic suggests that the tanker IDEMITSUMARU operated by an Idemitsu subsidiary transited the strategic waterway.

Media outlets close to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also reported that a large crude tanker belonging to Japan's Idemitsu had passed through the Strait of Hormuz following coordination with Iran.

Idemitsu said it could not comment on the vessel's operating status for safety reasons.

Source: TBS