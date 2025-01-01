Mass Oyster Deaths Sparks Emergency Support

HIROSHIMA, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - Farmed oysters in parts of the Seto Inland Sea have suffered mass mortality, with losses reaching as high as 90 percent in Hiroshima Prefecture and other affected areas, prompting the government to finalize a support package in the coming days.

According to officials involved, the measures will allow producers hit by the damage to obtain virtually interest-free loans for up to five years from government-affiliated financial institutions. The government will also request that financial institutions agree to modify debt terms for affected businesses.

While rising seawater temperatures and changes in salinity have been cited as possible causes of the mass die-off, both the central government and the prefecture plan to conduct a detailed investigation, with the findings expected to inform medium- to long-term countermeasures.

Source: TBS