News On Japan
Society

Bear Chosen as Kanji of the Year

KYOTO, Dec 13 (News On Japan) - The Kanji of the Year for 2025 was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto on December 12th, with the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation selecting the character for bear for the first time after nationwide sightings, record-high damage and injuries.

At Kiyomizu, Seihan Mori, the chief priest, brushed the character in large strokes across a sheet of traditional Japanese paper measuring roughly 1.5 meters tall and 1.3 meters wide. The annual event began in 1995 and marks its 31st edition this year, with submissions gathered through the association’s website and postcards from across the country. Out of 189,122 total entries, bear received 23,346 votes.

Bear-related incidents had a deep impact on daily life throughout 2025, as sightings spread into urban areas, forcing the cancellation of events and temporary school closures. Attention also centered on the return of four pandas from Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, to China.

The second-most selected character was rice, which trailed the top choice by only 180 votes and reflected both the surge in rice prices and the inauguration of U.S. President Trump. Third place went to high, associated with persistent inflation and the rise of Sanae Takaichi, who became Japan’s first female prime minister.

As 2025 enters its final weeks, Kiyomizu Temple once again served as the stage for the announcement. Among those predicting the outcome was Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who said, without breaking from her train of thought, "I thought it would be one of these two, and I really believed it had to be one or the other. This year in politics began with rice, and in the second half it led to the establishment of the Takaichi administration, whose approval rating thankfully remains high, though rice prices are also still high."

The character unveiled shortly after 2 p.m. was bear, selected against a backdrop of rising encounters nationwide that pushed both the number of victims and fatalities to record highs. Rice followed in second place after reaching its highest average price on record, while high came in third, symbolizing both Takaichi’s historic premiership and the broader squeeze of rising consumer prices.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Bear Chosen as Kanji of the Year

The Kanji of the Year for 2025 was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto on December 12th, with the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation selecting the character for bear for the first time after nationwide sightings, record-high damage and injuries.

Blizzard Conditions Grip Northern Japan

Northern Japan was hit by warning-level blizzards and whiteout conditions on December 12th, with heavy snow, violent winds and subzero temperatures disrupting transport across wide areas while recovery continued in communities already damaged by last week’s powerful earthquake.

Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Forbes Ranks Prime Minister Takaichi as the World’s Third Most Powerful Woman

America’s business magazine Forbes announced on December 10th that Prime Minister Takaichi has been ranked third on its list of the “World’s Most Powerful Women,” placing the Japanese leader near the top of a global ranking of 100 figures across politics, business, and culture, and marking a prominent acknowledgment of Japan’s first female prime minister.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Shrine Workers Commence Cleanup After Strong Aomori Quake

A strong earthquake that registered an intensity of 6-plus on the Japanese seismic scale struck Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture, and as daily routines slowly resumed on December 10th with schools reopening, workers and local representatives at Chōjazan Shinto Shrine spent the morning dealing with extensive damage, including fallen stone lanterns, as they worked urgently to clear debris and restore the grounds.

How Japan’s Garden Party Has Evolved Across Eras

The Imperial Household Agency has released uncut footage of Princess Kiko, Princess Aiko and Prince Akishino offering greetings to invited guests at the 2025 autumn Garden Party, marking the first time that their spoken exchanges have been officially recorded through microphones and made fully public.

Popular Baby Names in Japan Reveal Cultural Shift

The most popular baby names of 2025 were led by Minato for boys and Sui for girls, according to rankings released by Meiji Yasuda Life, which highlighted continued enthusiasm for certain kanji characters and showed how naming trends have evolved since the survey began in the first year of the Taisho era.

Appeal Trial in “Kishu Don Juan” Case Concludes Immediately After All Evidence Rejected

The appeal trial of Sudo, the former wife accused of killing the wealthy businessman known as the Kishu Don Juan, began on December 8th and concluded on the same day after prosecutors sought to overturn the lower court’s acquittal but all requested witness examinations and newly submitted evidence were rejected.

Man Travels to Kanto to Steal School Shoes for Their Smell

A 37-year-old man who allegedly broke into a high school in Yachiyo, Chiba was arrested on December 6th after teachers discovered him inside the building holding multiple pairs of school-designated indoor shoes, according to local police.

Yokohama Teacher Arrested for Seventh Time in Teacher Group Voyeurism Case

A former elementary school teacher in Yokohama City has been arrested for the seventh time in connection with a voyeurism case involving a group of teachers.

Severed Infant Remains Found Inside Freezer

The severed remains of an infant less than one year old were discovered inside a freezer at an adult entertainment business office in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward on the night of December 6th, with subsequent investigations revealing that the entrance to the office had been left unlocked at all times.