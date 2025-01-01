Yasaka Shrine Holds New Year Karuta Ceremony

KYOTO, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - The annual New Year “Karuta Hajime” ceremony was held on January 3rd at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward, where women known as “karuta-hime,” dressed in elegant Heian-period court robes, performed the opening match of the Hyakunin Isshu classical poetry card game.

The ceremony, a longstanding New Year tradition, featured the ceremonial first draw of cards, recreating the refined atmosphere of Japan’s classical court culture. A dedicatory competitive karuta match was also held at the shrine, with participants demonstrating swift and graceful hand movements that captivated spectators gathered at the venue.

In competitive karuta, the role of “dojo,” referring to young female attendants, is traditionally filled by girls up to elementary school age, reflecting the ceremonial origins of the event. The combination of historical costumes, poetic recitations, and intense concentration highlighted the enduring appeal of karuta as both a sport and a cultural ritual, marking the start of the new year in Kyoto with a sense of elegance and tradition.

Source: 産経ニュース