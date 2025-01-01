Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Arm Caught in Outdoor Escalator at Ski Resort

HOKKAIDO, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - A five-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in an outdoor belt-type escalator at a ski resort in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the Asarigawa Onsen Ski Resort, where the boy, identified as Togo Goto, 5, from Sapporo, was riding an outdoor conveyor-style escalator connecting the parking lot to the central lodge when he fell near the end of the ride and became caught in the moving belt, with his right arm trapped.

A ski resort employee said that a cover near the end of the escalator had been open and that the boy’s arm became caught in that area.

Goto was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state, but was later pronounced dead.

Police said the cause of death is believed to be due to external force applied to the body, and they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident and the condition of the facility at the time.

Source: TBS