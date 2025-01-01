News On Japan
Society

Cashless Payments Reshape Otoshidama Tradition

OSAKA, Jan 06 (News On Japan) - Otoshidama, the New Year cash gifts traditionally given to children in Japan, is undergoing a noticeable transformation as the spread of cashless payments and persistent inflation begin to affect even this long-standing custom.

For many families returning to their hometowns over the New Year holidays, otoshidama remains an inseparable part of the season, but the way it is given, received, and used is starting to change. Rising prices and the growing use of smartphone-based payments are casting a shadow over what has long been a simple source of joy for children.

At a household in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, two sisters excitedly talked about the otoshidama they received from their grandfather, proudly counting their gifts and calculating how much they could spend. Their parents said they typically let the children take around 5,000 yen to buy what they like, allowing them to decide for themselves how to use the money.

When asked what they planned to buy, the children mentioned items such as stickers and small toys, choosing things they could only find at specific shops. For adults, seeing children smile when receiving otoshidama remains a pleasure, but among those giving the money, a sense of strain is increasingly evident.

People interviewed on the street said that while it is painful to give money amid rising living costs, cutting back feels unavoidable for some. Others said that even 1,000 yen no longer buys much, highlighting how inflation has reduced the real value of otoshidama. Those with many relatives to give to said the burden grows heavier each year.

According to a survey conducted since 2023 by a research firm tracking otoshidama trends, the share of respondents who feel uneasy about the tradition rose by 2.4 percentage points from the previous year to 40.2 percent, surpassing 40 percent for the first time. The total budget households planned for otoshidama this New Year averaged 20,439 yen, down more than 1,000 yen from the previous year.

Another notable change unique to the Reiwa era is the rise of cashless otoshidama. Among people aged 15 to 20 who expect to receive otoshidama, 38.5 percent said they would like to receive it via smartphone-based cashless payments, the highest level since the survey began.

As inflation squeezes household budgets and payment methods evolve, families are also beginning to rethink how children learn about money. There is a growing movement to teach financial literacy, including saving, spending, and even investing, from an early age.

The government is also moving ahead with discussions to expand tax-free investment schemes, allowing minors to open accounts under national systems that exempt certain investment gains from taxation. At the same time, new types of after-school programs have emerged that would have been unthinkable in the past.

One such private school, which opened in November, teaches financial knowledge to students ranging from elementary school to high school. In one class, children learned the difference between wants and needs by using play money in a game-like setting, deciding what to buy and explaining their choices.

A parent whose child attends the program said he realized the need for financial education after giving his child 5,000 yen as a birthday gift, only to see it quickly spent without much thought. He said he himself never properly learned about money and struggled with how to teach it at home.

During the lesson, children practiced deciding whether to buy essential items such as notebooks or to refrain from purchasing toys they might soon lose interest in. Some said learning about money was fun, while others said understanding how to save for expensive goals, such as game consoles, made them think more carefully about their spending habits.

The school offers a four-year curriculum for elementary students, covering everything from basic money management to taxes and investment knowledge. The school’s founder said that in Japan, talking about money has often been treated as taboo, leaving many children without opportunities to learn. He said financial knowledge can be a powerful tool when entering society and should be taught positively from a young age.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

Yasaka Shrine Holds New Year Karuta Ceremony

The annual New Year “Karuta Hajime” ceremony was held on January 3rd at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward, where women known as “karuta-hime,” dressed in elegant Heian-period court robes, performed the opening match of the Hyakunin Isshu classical poetry card game.

New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Cashless Payments Reshape Otoshidama Tradition

Otoshidama, the New Year cash gifts traditionally given to children in Japan, is undergoing a noticeable transformation as the spread of cashless payments and persistent inflation begin to affect even this long-standing custom.

Fewer People in Japan Visit Family Graves

The way people pay respects at family graves in Japan is undergoing rapid change, driven in part by shifting lifestyles and difficult realities surrounding grave maintenance.

The Truth Behind Hiroo Onoda's 29 Years in the Jungle

Nearly three decades after the end of World War II, one man finally returned to Japan. He was Hiroo Onoda, known as the last Japanese soldier, who had remained hidden in the jungles of the Philippines for 29 years after the war ended.

Security Cameras Capture Masked Thieves Stealing Pokemon Cards

Three men broke into a card shop in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward on the night of December 31, stealing Pokemon cards and other items worth about 30 million yen before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

Manor Stabs Beauty Salon Worker Over Fee Dispute

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a female esthetic salon manager in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on August 29, with investigators revealing that the suspect had previously used the salon multiple times and had been involved in a dispute over unpaid fees.

Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Arm Caught in Outdoor Escalator at Ski Resort

A five-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in an outdoor belt-type escalator at a ski resort in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Sunday morning.