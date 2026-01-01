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Illegal Poppy Found in Fukuoka Flower Park

FUKUOKA, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - A species of poppy containing narcotic compounds was found earlier this week standing alone among about one million nemophila flowers in full bloom at Uminonakamichi Seaside Park in Fukuoka City.

The cultivation of the flower without official permission is prohibited under Japanese law.

The same park also discovered Atsumigeshi in 2025, marking the second consecutive year the illegal plant has been found there.

Why the prohibited species appeared in the flower field remains unclear. A park official previously said the seeds may have been unintentionally mixed into imported seeds or fertilizer.

Yohei Kaneko, a senior researcher at the Fukuoka Institute of Health and Environmental Sciences, said the plant's strong ability to spread may also be a factor.

'Seeds could attach to vehicle tires or the soles of shoes and be carried to various places,' Kaneko said.

Park officials said the discovered plant has already been incinerated.

Source: FNN

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