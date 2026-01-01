Crows Pile Hangers on Tokyo Expressway

TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - A large number of hangers have been spotted on an elevated section of the Shuto Expressway in Tokyo’s Shinjuku area, where crows appear to be using them to build nests, prompting concern among nearby residents.

Footage shows numerous hangers placed along the elevated roadway, with crows arriving and skillfully manipulating them with their beaks as part of nest construction.

The hangers are believed to have been brought in by so-called “spring crows,” which become more active during the breeding season.

Residents in the surrounding area reported missing items from their homes, with one saying, “Our hangers disappeared quite some time ago, and we had no idea why,” suggesting the birds may have been taking them from balconies.

There were also instances of hangers falling onto the road as crows took flight, raising the risk of potential accidents if they were to strike passing vehicles.

On April 13th, as temperatures rose to summer-like levels in parts of the Kanto region, spring scenery was also drawing attention elsewhere.

At Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, visitors were seen hurrying through the grounds to catch a glimpse of nemophila flowers now in full bloom.

Many arrived early in the morning to avoid crowds, with one visitor saying, “It’s my first time here, and it’s incredibly beautiful. I want to take lots of photos.”

Meanwhile, in central Tokyo, the warmer spring weather has further energized crows, with more sightings of them actively building nests using hangers stacked one by one with their beaks.

Passersby expressed surprise at the unusual sight, with comments such as “That’s incredible,” and “They actually bring hangers—there are so many of them.”

Authorities are urging caution during this period, as crows become more aggressive and territorial during their breeding season.

Source: FNN