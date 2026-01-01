13 Japanese Men Arrested Over Fake Police Scam

TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - Thirteen Japanese men detained last month at a fraud base near Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, were transferred to Japan on Thursday and arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of fraud. It marks the first time Japanese nationals have been apprehended in a special fraud case operating out of Indonesia.

The suspects, aged between their 20s and 50s, arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport after being handed over by Indonesian authorities.

Investigators allege the group operated from a base on the outskirts of Jakarta and used a scheme known as the 'fake police scam,' in which callers impersonate police officers to deceive victims.

The men are suspected of defrauding a woman in her 60s living in Japan of cryptocurrency worth about 8 million yen.

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to transfer the suspects to police stations in Tokyo for further questioning, including how they traveled to Indonesia and the structure of the alleged operation.

Source: TBS