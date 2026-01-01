Tokyo Police Crack Down on Kids Loitering, Drinking and Smoking

TOKYO, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police conducted a coordinated crackdown in the Kabukicho entertainment district over a two-week period, taking 21 youths aged between 13 and 19 into custody for offenses including late-night loitering, underage drinking, and smoking.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the operation targeted the so-called “To-Yoko” area of Kabukicho, where large numbers of young people are known to gather, particularly late at night.

Authorities reported that many of those taken into custody were found wandering the streets after hours, with some engaged in drinking alcohol or smoking despite being underage.

In addition to the enforcement action, police also issued a warning to local pharmacies, urging them to remain vigilant against forged prescriptions, as part of efforts to prevent the misuse and overconsumption of medications among youths.

Source: テレ東BIZ