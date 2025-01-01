Manor Stabs Beauty Salon Worker Over Fee Dispute

News On Japan
TOKYO, Dec 31 (News On Japan) - A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a female esthetic salon manager in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on August 29, with investigators revealing that the suspect had previously used the salon multiple times and had been involved in a dispute over unpaid fees.

Metropolitan Police said Zhu Yu, 35, is suspected of attempting to kill the woman, who is in her 30s, by stabbing her with a blade-like object at an apartment in the Takadanobaba area. The victim, who manages the esthetic salon, was stabbed in four places including the chest but is not in life-threatening condition.

According to investigators, Zhu had visited the salon on several occasions since August 2025 as a customer, during which time trouble arose over unpaid service charges. Police believe the dispute may have escalated into the attack.

Zhu has remained silent during questioning, and the Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Source: FNN

