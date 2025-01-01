News On Japan
Business

Japan to Require Nationality Disclosure in Real Estate Ownership

TOKYO, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Justice announced that nationality reporting will become mandatory when registering real estate such as condominiums, reflecting growing calls to better understand ownership trends amid rising apartment prices and increased activity in the housing market.

Hiraguchi said at a press conference after the December 16th Cabinet meeting that the new rule will require individuals registering property—including condominium purchases, newly built homes, and inherited real estate—to provide their nationality as part of the application process. Authorities plan to add a nationality field to registration documents and verify the information through passports or other identification, but no penalties will be imposed for non-compliance.

The submitted nationality data will not appear in publicly accessible registry records. Instead, it will be stored internally and shared across government ministries and agencies to support policy planning and administrative oversight.

A public comment process will begin in late December, with implementation targeted during fiscal 2026.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Eastern Hokkaido Hit by Record Snowfall

Record snowfall across eastern Hokkaido on December 15th continued to disrupt daily life on the 16th, with widespread school closures, suspended waste collection and transportation delays. In Kitami, where accumulated snow reached as much as 53 centimeters on December 15th, residents spent the morning clearing heavy, wet snow from their entrances and driveways.

2 Dead in Tokyo Private Sauna Blaze

A fire broke out inside a private sauna facility in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, leaving a man and a woman in their 30s—believed to be customers—dead as investigators began examining how the blaze started and why the pair were unable to escape.

Otsu Festival Parade Gets UNESCO Approval

Otsu’s centuries-old festival tradition has been approved for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the cultural and communal value of the Otsu Festival’s Hikiyama parade.

Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan to Require Nationality Disclosure in Real Estate Ownership

The Ministry of Justice announced that nationality reporting will become mandatory when registering real estate such as condominiums, reflecting growing calls to better understand ownership trends amid rising apartment prices and increased activity in the housing market.

Service Launched to Search Lost Items Across Multiple Operators Including Haneda Airport

Find, a company that provides AI-based lost-and-found management, announced on December 12th that it has launched a new service enabling users to search for misplaced items across multiple transport operators and commercial facilities, allowing individuals to conduct a single unified search even when they are unsure where they dropped their belongings.

Eco Bag “Shupatto” Becomes a Massive Hit

Eco bags became a daily necessity after Japan introduced mandatory charges for plastic shopping bags in July 2020, yet many consumers still found it surprisingly troublesome to fold them neatly, a frustration that helped propel the rise of a product that not only solves this inconvenience but has now captured the attention of both Japanese and overseas buyers, with sales of the series reaching 17 million units.

Inside Japan's Night-Shift Workforce

A team of workers who labor through the night for the benefit of society were followed closely as they undertook two extraordinary tasks: transporting a 50-metre wind turbine blade across narrow residential streets in Shizuoka Prefecture and carrying out behind-the-scenes maintenance at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka after the park had closed.

Osaka Condo Prices Triple

Condominium prices in Osaka are rising at a pace that shows no sign of slowing, with units exceeding 100 million yen becoming increasingly common as the city records the world’s fastest rate of condo price growth among major metropolitan areas.

Asahi Beer Sales Fall 20 Percent in November as Declines Deepen

Asahi Beer announced on December 10th that its sales in November fell by roughly 20 percent from a year earlier, marking a deeper decline than in October, as the company continues to feel the impact of a system outage caused by a cyberattack on Asahi Group Holdings in late September that forced restrictions on shipments of gift items such as year-end offerings, while a spike in orders when the company resumed taking requests in October is also believed to have contributed to the downturn.

Starting business in Azerbaijan. Comprehensive guide for entrepreneurs.

Do you have a business idea and the desire to try yourself in entrepreneurship? Then you should consider starting a company in Azerbaijan. Why Azerbaijan?

Japan Plans NISA for Children From Age Zero

A government–ruling party panel is preparing to expand the Nippon Individual Savings Account so that even those under 18 can regularly invest in mutual funds, with the goal of making it easier for households to allocate money for education and other expenses and thereby supporting a broader shift from savings to investment; the proposal will be written into the tax reform outline for fiscal 2026, with the revised scheme expected to begin as early as 2027, and Monex Research Institute analyst Naoko Shinoda joined the program to discuss how a child-focused NISA might be used and what it means for Japan’s ambition to become an asset-management nation.