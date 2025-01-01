Japan to Require Nationality Disclosure in Real Estate Ownership

TOKYO, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Justice announced that nationality reporting will become mandatory when registering real estate such as condominiums, reflecting growing calls to better understand ownership trends amid rising apartment prices and increased activity in the housing market.

Hiraguchi said at a press conference after the December 16th Cabinet meeting that the new rule will require individuals registering property—including condominium purchases, newly built homes, and inherited real estate—to provide their nationality as part of the application process. Authorities plan to add a nationality field to registration documents and verify the information through passports or other identification, but no penalties will be imposed for non-compliance.

The submitted nationality data will not appear in publicly accessible registry records. Instead, it will be stored internally and shared across government ministries and agencies to support policy planning and administrative oversight.

A public comment process will begin in late December, with implementation targeted during fiscal 2026.

Source: FNN