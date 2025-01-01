News On Japan
Education

Kyoto University Shortlisted for International Research Excellence

KYOTO, Dec 20 (News On Japan) - Kyoto University has been selected as a candidate for designation as an “University of International Research Excellence,” a national program that provides government funding to institutions aiming to conduct world-class research.

Under the University of International Research Excellence framework, universities that receive official certification are eligible for government subsidies of around 100 billion yen per year for up to 25 years, providing long-term support to strengthen their global research competitiveness.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology announced that it selected Kyoto University and Tokyo Institute of Science as candidates from among eight universities that applied. Following the announcement, Kyoto University held a press conference to unveil plans to introduce a new research organizational structure.

Kitagawa Susumu, vice president of Kyoto University and a Nobel Prize in Chemistry laureate, said, “We want to creatively pursue challenges and new ways of thinking so that we can serve as a model for other universities.”

Although Kyoto University has been named a candidate, the designation is not yet final. The university must still undergo review by an expert panel convened by the education ministry, with the certification process expected to involve up to one year of further refinement before a final decision is made.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Suspect Admits Intent to Kill Several HKT Members

A man arrested in connection with the stabbing of two people in Fukuoka has told investigators that he intended to kill multiple members of the idol group HKT, according to sources close to the investigation.

Rapidus Unveils New Glass-Based Semiconductor Substrate

Rapidus President Koike has unveiled what the company says is the world’s first next-generation semiconductor substrate measuring 600 millimeters on each side, marking a significant step forward for Japan’s emerging chipmaker.

Kyoto Hotels Drop to 3,000-Yen Nights as Chinese Travel Slows

Hotels in major tourist destinations are beginning to change as China’s call for restraint on travel to Japan reduces the number of group tours, with some Kyoto properties now offering rooms for as little as 3,000 yen per night, a level that would have been unthinkable during the recent inbound tourism boom.

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

Tokyo Surpasses New York to Become the World’s Second-Ranked City

Tokyo has climbed to second place in the Global Power City Index, overtaking New York for the first time and ending a nine-year run in third place, according to the latest ranking released on December 17th. The index evaluates 48 major cities worldwide across six fields, including economy, cultural interaction, accessibility and livability, using a total of 72 indicators. Tokyo posted sharp gains in areas such as the number of foreign visitors and the richness of its nightlife under the cultural interaction category, while ranking first globally for the sheer number of restaurants in the livability category.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Kyoto University Shortlisted for International Research Excellence

Kyoto University has been selected as a candidate for designation as an “University of International Research Excellence,” a national program that provides government funding to institutions aiming to conduct world-class research.

The White Flag Girl Who Lived Through the Battle of Okinawa

As part of a postwar 80th-anniversary project titled “Passing On, Staying Connected,” this article looks back on the Battle of Okinawa through the memories of Higa Tomiko, who survived one of the fiercest ground battles of World War II by holding up a white flag, reflecting on what she saw as a seven-year-old girl who wandered alone through a devastated battlefield and the feelings she now hopes to entrust to future generations.

Four-Character Idiom of the Year Reflects Rice Shortages

The grand prize has been announced in the annual Creative Four-Character Idiom Awards, which capture the social mood of the year through newly coined expressions, with the winning works unveiled this year through a dynamic calligraphy performance by high school students.

Inside the Training of JICA’s Overseas Cooperation Volunteers

In mid-November, Their Majesties attended a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of Japan’s Overseas Cooperation Volunteers, a program that has sent some 58,000 participants to 99 developing countries since its launch in 1965 to support economic and social development. The first assignments were in Laos, then part of Southeast Asia’s emerging development frontier, where five volunteers were selected for dispatch.

Aiko Attends Chiba University Nursing Faculty’s 50th Anniversary Ceremony

Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended the 50th anniversary ceremony for the Faculty of Nursing at Chiba University on December 14th, where she delivered an address that emphasized her longstanding respect for the profession.

Will Japan Face a Shortage of Dentists in the Future?

Japan’s cities appear filled with dental clinics, yet experts warn that their numbers may soon decline, raising concerns that the country could eventually face a shortage. Tooth decay has decreased in recent years while periodontal disease has become more common, and as these trends reshape the market, the operating environment for dental practices is deteriorating.

7 Essential Workplace Safety Tips Every Business Must Follow

Creating a safe work environment isn’t just a regulatory requirement—it's a long-term investment in your people, your reputation, and your operational efficiency.

Japan’s Nationwide Entrance Test Sees 496,237 Applicants After Shift to Online

The number of applicants for next January’s nationwide university entrance common test has reached 496,237, the National Center for University Entrance Examinations announced on December 9th, with the figure rising by 1,066 from the previous year as applications moved to a principally online system that allows students to apply directly without going through their schools.