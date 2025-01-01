Kyoto University Shortlisted for International Research Excellence

KYOTO, Dec 20 (News On Japan) - Kyoto University has been selected as a candidate for designation as an “University of International Research Excellence,” a national program that provides government funding to institutions aiming to conduct world-class research.

Under the University of International Research Excellence framework, universities that receive official certification are eligible for government subsidies of around 100 billion yen per year for up to 25 years, providing long-term support to strengthen their global research competitiveness.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology announced that it selected Kyoto University and Tokyo Institute of Science as candidates from among eight universities that applied. Following the announcement, Kyoto University held a press conference to unveil plans to introduce a new research organizational structure.

Kitagawa Susumu, vice president of Kyoto University and a Nobel Prize in Chemistry laureate, said, “We want to creatively pursue challenges and new ways of thinking so that we can serve as a model for other universities.”

Although Kyoto University has been named a candidate, the designation is not yet final. The university must still undergo review by an expert panel convened by the education ministry, with the certification process expected to involve up to one year of further refinement before a final decision is made.

Source: YOMIURI