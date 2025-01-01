News On Japan
Man Arrested After Stabbing Spree at Mishima Factory Leaves 15 Injured

SHIZUOKA, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - A man was arrested at the scene after multiple people were stabbed at a factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday evening, leaving 15 workers injured, police said.

The suspect, identified as Masaki Koyama, 38, an unemployed resident of Mishima, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. According to investigators, Koyama allegedly attacked a 28-year-old male employee with a knife-like object at around 4 p.m. at the Yokohama Rubber Mishima plant in Minami-Futsukaicho, attempting to kill him.

Investigative sources said the suspect is believed to be connected to the factory and was seen wearing what appeared to be a gas mask while spraying a liquid resembling bleach inside the facility.

The victims, all men in their 20s to 50s, sustained injuries including cuts from the blade, but police said all were conscious and none were in life-threatening condition.

Police have not disclosed whether Koyama has admitted to the allegations and are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack.

