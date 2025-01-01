Osaka to Install 63 New Smoking Areas Following Citywide Ban

OSAKA, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - In response to growing calls for more places to smoke, Osaka City has announced plans to install 63 new smoking areas, including around JR Fukushima Station, after enforcing a citywide ban on smoking in public streets.

As part of its urban beautification measures ahead of the World Expo, Osaka introduced an ordinance in January banning smoking on all public streets across the city. Violators are subject to a fine of 1,000 yen.

According to a survey released by the city on the 25th, the rate of street smoking has fallen by 40 percent since the ordinance came into effect.

At the same time, however, the city has received a steady stream of requests from residents and visitors asking for more designated smoking spaces. In response, officials said they will newly establish smoking areas at 63 locations, including in the vicinity of JR Fukushima Station.

The city also said it plans to step up patrols by guidance staff to ensure compliance with the rules going forward.

Source: KTV NEWS