Prime Minister Takaichi Moves Into Official Residence

TOKYO, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Takaichi moved into the official residence next to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, relocating from the lawmakers’ housing complex in Akasaka, Tokyo, as the year-end and New Year holiday period begins.

The move was made to ensure swift and effective crisis management in the event of disasters or other emergencies during the holiday period, when government operations are typically scaled back. Officials said the decision reflects an effort to maintain constant readiness while many people are away from work.

According to government sources, the residence was renovated to improve accessibility ahead of the move, including barrier-free modifications, as Takaichi’s husband uses a wheelchair.

Takaichi wrote on social media that vigilance cannot be relaxed even during the year-end holidays, stressing that crisis management is a fundamental responsibility of national leadership.

