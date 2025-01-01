Where Can You See the First Sunrise of the Year?

TOKYO, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - Japan’s first sunrise of the year is expected to be difficult to see along the Sea of Japan coast, while areas facing the Pacific Ocean are more likely to catch a glimpse, according to weather agencies. Even in regions with generally favorable conditions, cloud cover drifting in from offshore may block views depending on location and timing.

With many people heading out early on January 1 to watch the year’s first sunrise or visit shrines for hatsumode, forecasters say conditions will vary widely across the country. Snow clouds are expected to dominate much of the Sea of Japan side, making viewing difficult. In contrast, parts of eastern Hokkaido, coastal Shizuoka, and sections of Mie Prefecture are expected to offer the best chances for clear skies.

Meteorologists note that even in areas where skies appear mostly clear overhead, low-lying clouds near the horizon could still obscure the sun as it rises. As a result, some locations may only see the sun after a delay, once it climbs higher above the cloud layer.

Atmospheric pressure patterns on the morning of January 1 indicate a slightly unusual winter setup, with a shear line stretching across parts of the country. Forecast models from Japan, the United States, and Europe all suggest lingering cloud cover, particularly over the Sea of Japan side, while Pacific-facing regions show somewhat better conditions.

Humidity levels in the lower and middle atmosphere also point to widespread cloud formation. Data shows high moisture concentrations between roughly 1,000 and 3,000 meters above ground, making it more likely for clouds to form even in areas that might otherwise appear favorable. While some thinning of clouds is expected at higher altitudes, low clouds near the horizon could still interfere with sunrise viewing.

Among several forecast scenarios, the most likely pattern suggests partial clearing over parts of eastern Hokkaido and the Pacific coast from Shizuoka eastward, while many other regions will see variable cloud cover. A more optimistic scenario shows wider clearing, but current conditions indicate this is less likely.

Overall, the best chances to see the first sunrise of the year are expected in eastern Hokkaido, parts of Shizuoka Prefecture, and limited areas of Mie. Elsewhere, visibility may depend on timing and local cloud movement.

Temperatures on New Year’s morning are expected to be low nationwide, with particularly cold conditions in northern Japan. In Hokkaido and parts of Tohoku, temperatures are forecast to fall to around seasonal lows, making it feel especially cold before sunrise.

