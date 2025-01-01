News On Japan
Where Can You See the First Sunrise of the Year?

TOKYO, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - Japan’s first sunrise of the year is expected to be difficult to see along the Sea of Japan coast, while areas facing the Pacific Ocean are more likely to catch a glimpse, according to weather agencies. Even in regions with generally favorable conditions, cloud cover drifting in from offshore may block views depending on location and timing.

With many people heading out early on January 1 to watch the year’s first sunrise or visit shrines for hatsumode, forecasters say conditions will vary widely across the country. Snow clouds are expected to dominate much of the Sea of Japan side, making viewing difficult. In contrast, parts of eastern Hokkaido, coastal Shizuoka, and sections of Mie Prefecture are expected to offer the best chances for clear skies.

Meteorologists note that even in areas where skies appear mostly clear overhead, low-lying clouds near the horizon could still obscure the sun as it rises. As a result, some locations may only see the sun after a delay, once it climbs higher above the cloud layer.

Atmospheric pressure patterns on the morning of January 1 indicate a slightly unusual winter setup, with a shear line stretching across parts of the country. Forecast models from Japan, the United States, and Europe all suggest lingering cloud cover, particularly over the Sea of Japan side, while Pacific-facing regions show somewhat better conditions.

Humidity levels in the lower and middle atmosphere also point to widespread cloud formation. Data shows high moisture concentrations between roughly 1,000 and 3,000 meters above ground, making it more likely for clouds to form even in areas that might otherwise appear favorable. While some thinning of clouds is expected at higher altitudes, low clouds near the horizon could still interfere with sunrise viewing.

Among several forecast scenarios, the most likely pattern suggests partial clearing over parts of eastern Hokkaido and the Pacific coast from Shizuoka eastward, while many other regions will see variable cloud cover. A more optimistic scenario shows wider clearing, but current conditions indicate this is less likely.

Overall, the best chances to see the first sunrise of the year are expected in eastern Hokkaido, parts of Shizuoka Prefecture, and limited areas of Mie. Elsewhere, visibility may depend on timing and local cloud movement.

Temperatures on New Year’s morning are expected to be low nationwide, with particularly cold conditions in northern Japan. In Hokkaido and parts of Tohoku, temperatures are forecast to fall to around seasonal lows, making it feel especially cold before sunrise.

Source: Weather News

Prime Minister Takaichi Moves Into Official Residence

Prime Minister Takaichi moved into the official residence next to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, relocating from the lawmakers’ housing complex in Akasaka, Tokyo, as the year-end and New Year holiday period begins.

Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

67‑Vehicle Crash on Kan‑Etsu Expressway Leaves Two Dead, 26 Injured

A multiple‑vehicle collision involving 67 cars and trucks on the Kan‑Etsu Expressway in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture left two people dead and 26 others injured in snowy conditions on the evening of December 26.

Osaka to Install 63 New Smoking Areas Following Citywide Ban

In response to growing calls for more places to smoke, Osaka City has announced plans to install 63 new smoking areas, including around JR Fukushima Station, after enforcing a citywide ban on smoking in public streets.

Northern Alp Hikers Urged to Submit Climbing Plans

Gifu Prefecture officials have urged climbers heading into the Northern Alps over the year-end and New Year holiday period to submit climbing plans and ensure they are fully equipped, as part of efforts to prevent mountain accidents.

Inside Keisei’s Abandoned Museum Zoo Station

A camera from the Sankei Shimbun was granted rare access to the abandoned Hakubutsukan-Dōbutsuen Station, located between Keisei Ueno and Nippori stations on the Keisei Electric Railway line, which was closed in 2004 and has remained largely untouched ever since.

Inside Japan’s Flagship Cruise Liner

Japan’s flagship luxury cruise ship Asuka II, measuring 241 meters in length and featuring 436 guest rooms, made a port call at Osaka Port, offering a rare glimpse inside one of the world’s most acclaimed cruise liners. The vessel has been ranked first for 31 consecutive years in the Cruise Ship of the Year reader poll conducted by Cruise magazine, standing out among roughly 300 ships worldwide.

Japan's Best Value Destination?

A dramatic open-air bath suspended in the air with sweeping views, alongside all-you-can-eat dining featuring nearly 100 dishes—where is the best-value destination for year-end and New Year travel?

Japan’s Average Temperature in 2025 Forecast to Be 1.25 Degrees Above Normal

Japan’s average temperature in 2025 is expected to rank as the third highest since records began, underscoring another year of persistent heat across the country. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the nationwide average temperature for the year is projected to be 1.25 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, placing it behind only last year and the year before, which marked the highest and second-highest readings on record, respectively.

Japan–China Flights Face Continued Cuts

Chinese media report that roughly 40% of airline flights linking Japan and China will be suspended in January next year, as the impact of Beijing’s call to refrain from travel to Japan continues to weigh on demand.

Forecast 2026: Rental Car Demand Hits Record Highs as Japan’s Rural Tourism Boom Faces New Bureaucratic Hurdles

Japan is bracing for a 2026 travel season that won't look like the past. The days of tourists sticking to the Tokyo-Kyoto rail corridor are ending. Recent booking data suggests travelers are now ditching the "Golden Route" for the deep countryside.

Japan to Cut 10-Year Passport Fee to Around 9,000 Yen

Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced it will move to cut the application fee for 10-year passports by 7,000 yen, bringing the cost down to around 9,000 yen, as it prepares for a revision of the Passport Act.