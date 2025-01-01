Wintersweet Flowers Signal the Arrival of Spring in Shiga

SHIGA, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - Wintersweet flowers, often said to herald the arrival of spring, have reached their peak at a shrine in Omihachiman, Shiga Prefecture. The wintersweet, which produces small, glossy pale yellow blossoms, is in full bloom on the grounds of Sasaki Shrine in the Azuchi district of Omihachiman. About 20 trees have been planted there, including both early- and late-blooming varieties.

The flower is known for its wax-like sheen, which is said to be the origin of its name, as well as its resemblance to plum blossoms. A faintly sweet fragrance drifts through the air around the trees.

This year, the flowers reached their best viewing period two to three days earlier than usual, with visitors stopping to take photographs and enjoy the scent.

The wintersweet blossoms are expected to remain on display until early February.

Source: YOMIURI