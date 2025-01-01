Blizzards and Extreme Cold Disrupt Transport Across Northern Japan

HOKKAIDO, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - Rough winter weather continued across areas near Hokkaido on January 14th as a strong winter pressure pattern intensified, bringing severe conditions mainly to the Sea of Japan coast. Authorities are urging caution through the early hours of January 15th, warning of possible transport disruptions caused by whiteout blizzards and heavy snowdrifts in areas along the Sea of Japan.

A powerful mass of cold air has moved into the region, with the forecast high in Sapporo expected to fall to minus 6 degrees Celsius, the coldest daytime temperature so far this season. If the high remains at or below minus 6 degrees, it would mark the first such occurrence since February 2023, nearly three years ago.

JR Hokkaido said 50 train services have been suspended due to the combined effects of strong winds, blowing snow, and low temperatures that have persisted since January 13th.

The cancellations include two limited express services, Suzuran No. 1 and No. 3. On the Hakodate and Chitose lines, 24 services were suspended, including eight Airport Rapid trains and 16 rapid or local services. Twenty services were canceled on the Hakodate Line, three on the Gakuentoshi Line, and one on the Nemuro Line.

Forecasts through January 15th indicate maximum instantaneous wind speeds of up to 35 meters per second in southern areas along the Sea of Japan coast, with winds reaching 30 meters per second in northern Sea of Japan areas and along the Pacific coast. Over coastal waters, winds of up to 35 meters per second are expected in eastern Pacific areas and the southern Okhotsk Sea, while other surrounding seas may see gusts of around 30 meters per second.

Wave heights are forecast to reach up to five meters along the southern Sea of Japan coast, the Pacific coast, and southern Okhotsk Sea areas.

Snowfall totals from 6 a.m. on January 14th to 6 a.m. on January 15th are expected to reach as much as 40 centimeters in parts of both northern and southern areas along the Sea of Japan coast.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB