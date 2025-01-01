News On Japan
Princess Aiko Recites Waka on Memories of Laos

TOKYO, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - The annual New Year imperial poetry ceremony, known as Utakai Hajime, was held at the Imperial Palace, where Princess Aiko’s waka poem was recited publicly for the first time and Prince Hisahito made his debut appearance at the traditional event.

Around 10:30 a.m. on January 14th, the Emperor and Empress, their daughter Princess Aiko, and other members of the Imperial Family, including the Akishino family, entered the Pine Chamber of the palace. Empress Masako wore a soft pink dress befitting the New Year, while Princess Aiko appeared in a cherry-blossom-colored long gown.

The theme chosen by the Emperor for the 2026 ceremony was “Brightness,” and poems by 10 people were selected from more than 14,000 submissions, all recited in the traditional, classical style.

Princess Aiko, who has submitted waka poems every year since coming of age as a member of the Imperial Family, had her work recited at the ceremony for the first time as a representative royal.

“The bright voices of Lao children learning Japanese fill the classroom.”

The poem reflects memories from November 2025, when Princess Aiko visited Laos on her first official overseas trip. It recalls a visit to an integrated middle and high school attended by local children, where she observed a Japanese-language class.

As students’ clear and energetic voices echoed through the classroom, Princess Aiko watched the lesson with a smile and interacted warmly with the pupils, later capturing their enthusiasm for learning Japanese in her waka.

A selector for the Utakai Hajime and an adviser on imperial waka poetry told FNN that “there was nothing at all that needed correcting” in Princess Aiko’s poem.

The Emperor and Empress, who supported Princess Aiko as she carefully prepared for her first foreign visit, listened attentively to her poem during the ceremony, occasionally nodding with calm expressions.

Prince Hisahito, attending the ceremony and submitting a waka poem for the first time, wrote about the joy of seeing his favorite insects, dragonflies, up close.

“In the dim light of dusk, a dragonfly at twilight, vividly blue, darts swiftly above the bridge.”

The theme for the 2027 Utakai Hajime ceremony has been set as “Journey,” with poem submissions to be accepted from January 14th through the end of September.

Source: FNN

