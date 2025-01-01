News On Japan
Yamanote Line Suspended for More Than Eight Hours

TOKYO, Jan 17 (News On Japan) - JR East suspended services on the Yamanote Line and the Keihin-Tohoku Line for more than eight hours from the first trains of the day due to a power outage, severely disrupting the morning commute and affecting more than 673,000 passengers.

Inside some trains, ceiling lights went out, leaving cars dimly lit, while passengers said air conditioning also stopped, worsening conditions during the extended halt.

The disruption triggered crowding across the Tokyo metropolitan area, with large numbers of commuters spilling out of stations and onto surrounding streets, including around the area between JR Kawasaki Station and Keikyu Kawasaki Station, while stations such as Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture and Warabi also saw heavy congestion, prompting entry restrictions at some locations.

JR East said 15 people reported feeling unwell during the disruption, with one passenger describing how the windows fogged up from body heat and even buttons stopped responding.

Train operations resumed shortly after 1 p.m., and JR East said the outage was caused by electrical equipment installed as part of overnight improvement work near Tamachi Station, designed to prevent electric shocks, which prevented power from being supplied properly.

Source: TBS

Japan's Main Opposition CDP and Komeito Agree to Form New Party

Prime Minister Sanae Takaiichi formally informed senior ruling-party officials on the evening of January 15th of her intention to dissolve the lower house, pushing Japan decisively into full election mode, only for political dynamics to shift again the following day when the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito announced they had agreed to form a new political party.

Japanese Astronaut Yui Returns to Earth After Five Months on ISS

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui returned safely to Earth on January 15th, smiling and waving after completing more than five months aboard the International Space Station.

Hokkaido Shinkansen Sapporo Extension Delayed by 12 Years

The long-delayed extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen to Sapporo is facing further setbacks, with the opening now pushed back by more than a decade and total project costs projected to more than double, even as construction steadily advances on the ground.

Water Gushes From Kasumigaseki Station

Water erupted from near the ceiling of an underground passage inside Tokyo Metro’s Kasumigaseki Station in Chiyoda Ward at around 6:00 p.m. on January 14th, in what the operator believes was caused by a burst water supply pipe.

