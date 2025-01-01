News On Japan
Japan Heads for Snap Election

TOKYO, Jan 20 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives on January 23rd, the opening day of the regular Diet session, and hold a snap general election with voting set for February 8th.

Takaichi made the announcement at a press conference, saying the election will be officially called on January 27th, with ballots cast and counted on February 8th.

Explaining the decision, Takaichi cited a major shift in policy following the formation of a coalition government with the Japan Innovation Party. She said the ruling bloc would aim to secure a majority in the Lower House, and made clear she would stake her political future on the outcome.

As part of her campaign platform, Takaichi also pledged to accelerate discussions on making the consumption tax on food and drink items zero for two years, saying the proposal would be examined through a new “National Conference” to be established going forward.

Source: TBS

