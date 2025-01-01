Police Uniforms Sold Online, Raising Scam Fears

TOKYO, Jan 20 (News On Japan) - Japanese police-related replica goods are being widely listed on Chinese flea market sites as “cosplay items,” including uniforms that closely resemble the real thing, raising concerns they could be used for crimes such as fraud.

One listing showed a person wearing a light-blue shirt and dark navy slacks, with a “Metropolitan Police Department” patch on the sleeve, priced at around 2,300 yen. Other items included a cap labeled “Metropolitan Police Department hat,” as well as jackets, all of which appeared highly similar when compared with authentic versions.

When asked about the listings, the seller insisted the items were not official products and said they were simply replicas meant for cosplay. “Everyone is just enjoying cosplay,” the seller said, adding there was no need to be overly sensitive.

However, members of the public expressed unease, saying it would be difficult to tell the difference at a glance and that people may automatically trust someone wearing a police uniform. Experts have also warned such realistic replicas could be exploited in Japan’s “special fraud” schemes, which have been occurring frequently in recent years.

Crime journalist Yukio Ishihara said it is possible Japanese criminal groups could directly access Chinese flea market sites and purchase the items as one potential route.

Presenter Takahiro Inoue noted that similar listings were not limited to police-related goods, with items resembling Self-Defense Forces and JR staff uniforms, as well as badges said to belong to Diet members, also being offered online.

Legal experts warn that even purchasing such replica items could carry criminal risk. Lawyer Megumi Fuke, who specializes in online transactions, said that simply buying a replica could potentially be treated as an attempted illegal use of official symbols, which may be punishable by up to three years in prison.

Source: TBS