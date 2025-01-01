Inbound Tourists to Japan Top 40 Million for First Time

TOKYO, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - Japan welcomed more than 40 million foreign visitors in 2025 for the first time, setting a new annual record, even as arrivals from China fell sharply in December.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, about 42.7 million foreign travelers visited Japan last year, far exceeding roughly 36.9 million in 2024 and marking the highest figure on record.

Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko said most countries and regions are expected to post record-high visitor numbers, pushing the total above 40 million for the first time in history.

Spending by inbound tourists also reached a record level of about 9.5 trillion yen.

At the same time, the number of visitors from China in December came to around 330,000, down about 45% from the same month a year earlier.

Source: TBS