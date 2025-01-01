News On Japan
Inbound Tourists to Japan Top 40 Million for First Time

TOKYO, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - Japan welcomed more than 40 million foreign visitors in 2025 for the first time, setting a new annual record, even as arrivals from China fell sharply in December.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, about 42.7 million foreign travelers visited Japan last year, far exceeding roughly 36.9 million in 2024 and marking the highest figure on record.

Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko said most countries and regions are expected to post record-high visitor numbers, pushing the total above 40 million for the first time in history.

Spending by inbound tourists also reached a record level of about 9.5 trillion yen.

At the same time, the number of visitors from China in December came to around 330,000, down about 45% from the same month a year earlier.

Source: TBS

Abe Shooter Gets Life Sentence

The Nara District Court has sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, to life in prison, as requested by prosecutors, for shooting and killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech. Yamagami showed no change in expression as the life sentence was handed down.

Heavy Snow Risk To Intensify Along Sea Of Japan Coast

A strong winter pressure pattern is expected to persist through the weekend, raising the risk of additional snowfall mainly along the Sea of Japan coast, including the Hokuriku and Sanin regions, with authorities urging caution against potential heavy snow disasters.

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.

Japan Heads for Snap Election

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives on January 23rd, the opening day of the regular Diet session, and hold a snap general election with voting set for February 8th.

Fire Festival Lights Up Cape Shionomisaki

A fire festival was held on January 17th at Cape Shionomisaki in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, the southernmost point of Honshu, where organizers set ablaze the roughly 100,000-square-meter “Boro no Shiba” grassland overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Abandoned Suitcases at Narita Surge Ninefold

Dozens of suitcases lined the shelves of a police warehouse near Narita Airport, with around 200 pieces of luggage being stored after being left behind inside the airport, highlighting a growing problem that has become increasingly visible across Japan.

How to Plan for Japan - Without Losing Your Mind!

All the tips you need to get started planning your trip to Japan! (japan-guide.com)

Hokkaido Shinkansen Sapporo Extension Delayed by 12 Years

The long-delayed extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen to Sapporo is facing further setbacks, with the opening now pushed back by more than a decade and total project costs projected to more than double, even as construction steadily advances on the ground.

Hokkaido to Ease Brown Bear Alerts

Hokkaido is set to relax the criteria for issuing its so-called “brown bear alert,” making it possible to release warnings even before human injuries occur, as the prefecture seeks to respond more flexibly to the early appearance of dangerous animals.

Giant Papier-Mache Figures Appear at Wakayama Hot Spring

At Kawayu Onsen in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, known for its rare hot springs that bubble up when the riverbed is dug, giant papier-mache figures—a winter tradition—have gone on display.

How to Travel Japan | The Ultimate 2-week Itinerary

Japan byFood and Shizuka are curating the ultimate 2-week Japan itinerary, featuring the best food experiences and restaurants. For Japan first-timers, this video is a perfect guide for you to eat through the essential destinations in the country beyond sushi and ramen! (Japan by Food)

Foreign-Only Prices at Osaka Ramen Shop Spark Debate

A ramen shop in Osaka’s Minami district has found itself at the center of controversy after introducing what is known as “dual pricing,” setting different prices for Japanese customers and foreign visitors, prompting questions over fairness as similar pricing structures are increasingly debated at tourist destinations across Japan.