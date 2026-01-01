Do Not Climb Onto Drift Ice, Experts Warn

HOKKAIDO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - In February, a male university student who climbed onto drift ice along the coast of Koshimizu in Hokkaido’s Sea of Okhotsk region was swept out to sea and later rescued, prompting experts to issue fresh warnings that such actions carry life-threatening risks.

The Sea of Okhotsk becomes blanketed in drift ice each winter, drawing large numbers of tourists eager to witness the seasonal spectacle.

However, at the height of the drift ice tourism season, a troubling incident cast a shadow over the popular attraction.

On February 20th, four male university students climbed onto drift ice at a beach in Koshimizu. When two of them sensed danger and jumped off, the impact caused the ice floe carrying the remaining two to drift approximately 200 meters offshore.

One of the students said, “Are there any injuries? No. The two who got off first were not hurt,” adding that the two who were later rescued were also unharmed.

The two students stranded on the ice were rescued about an hour and a half later by fire department divers. Although they were wet below the knees, they fortunately sustained no injuries.

When the site was revisited on February 23rd, the drift ice that had covered the sea over the weekend had completely disappeared.

Experts say drift ice can move rapidly in a short period due to wind and ocean currents.

Hidetoshi Saito, a board member of the Japan Society of Water Rescue and Accident Prevention, said, “Ten minutes after you step onto drift ice, you may already be in a completely different location. It is constantly shifting due to wind, waves and ocean currents.”

Another serious danger is the temperature of the seawater. Saito joined a drift ice tour last year and experienced the cold firsthand.

“After removing my gloves and falling into the seawater, the moment my hands were submerged, it felt as if thousands of needles were piercing them. That’s how painful it was,” Saito said.

Even in cases like this one, where only the area below the knees becomes wet, body heat can be lost rapidly.

“If you become severely chilled, your trousers may freeze, and the cold from your legs can spread throughout your entire body,” Saito said. “Your judgment becomes impaired, and if you try to force yourself to swim back, that could be the end.”

Local governments and the Japan Coast Guard are urging people not to climb onto drift ice, warning that falling into the sea poses a direct threat to life.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送