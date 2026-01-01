News On Japan
Travel

Do Not Climb Onto Drift Ice, Experts Warn

HOKKAIDO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - In February, a male university student who climbed onto drift ice along the coast of Koshimizu in Hokkaido’s Sea of Okhotsk region was swept out to sea and later rescued, prompting experts to issue fresh warnings that such actions carry life-threatening risks.

The Sea of Okhotsk becomes blanketed in drift ice each winter, drawing large numbers of tourists eager to witness the seasonal spectacle.

However, at the height of the drift ice tourism season, a troubling incident cast a shadow over the popular attraction.

On February 20th, four male university students climbed onto drift ice at a beach in Koshimizu. When two of them sensed danger and jumped off, the impact caused the ice floe carrying the remaining two to drift approximately 200 meters offshore.

One of the students said, “Are there any injuries? No. The two who got off first were not hurt,” adding that the two who were later rescued were also unharmed.

The two students stranded on the ice were rescued about an hour and a half later by fire department divers. Although they were wet below the knees, they fortunately sustained no injuries.

When the site was revisited on February 23rd, the drift ice that had covered the sea over the weekend had completely disappeared.

Experts say drift ice can move rapidly in a short period due to wind and ocean currents.

Hidetoshi Saito, a board member of the Japan Society of Water Rescue and Accident Prevention, said, “Ten minutes after you step onto drift ice, you may already be in a completely different location. It is constantly shifting due to wind, waves and ocean currents.”

Another serious danger is the temperature of the seawater. Saito joined a drift ice tour last year and experienced the cold firsthand.

“After removing my gloves and falling into the seawater, the moment my hands were submerged, it felt as if thousands of needles were piercing them. That’s how painful it was,” Saito said.

Even in cases like this one, where only the area below the knees becomes wet, body heat can be lost rapidly.

“If you become severely chilled, your trousers may freeze, and the cold from your legs can spread throughout your entire body,” Saito said. “Your judgment becomes impaired, and if you try to force yourself to swim back, that could be the end.”

Local governments and the Japan Coast Guard are urging people not to climb onto drift ice, warning that falling into the sea poses a direct threat to life.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Bear Sightings Spread Across Japan, Experts Call It Abnormal

Although February is typically the height of the hibernation season, bears have already been sighted across Japan, raising concerns of another wave of deadly encounters.

Kindergarten Teacher Wage Cuts Stir Controversy

A proposed ordinance in Otsu, western Japan, that would effectively lower salaries for public kindergarten teachers by aligning them with the lower pay scale of nursery staff has drawn strong backlash, with a citizens’ group submitting more than 8,000 signatures to the Otsu City Council chair on February 26th calling for a review of the plan.

What Are the Most Desirable Places to Live in Greater Tokyo?

Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture has surged in the latest ranking of the most desirable places to live in the Greater Tokyo area, announced on February 25th, reflecting growing demand for well-connected commuter cities offering relatively affordable housing and convenient urban amenities.

Skytree Elevator Halt Caused by Damaged Internal Wiring

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree that made an emergency stop with passengers on board was found to have halted due to damage to internal wiring, with operations set to resume from February 26th after safety checks.

Big Mac Climbs To 500 Yen

McDonald’s, which opened in Japan in 1971 and has long counted the Big Mac among its signature products, saw the burger’s price rise from 280 yen in 2008 to 480 yen before increasing further to 500 yen on February 25th, nearly doubling over the past two decades.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Do Not Climb Onto Drift Ice, Experts Warn

In February, a male university student who climbed onto drift ice along the coast of Koshimizu in Hokkaido’s Sea of Okhotsk region was swept out to sea and later rescued, prompting experts to issue fresh warnings that such actions carry life-threatening risks.

Kyoto Proposes Two-Tier Bus Pricing

Kyoto City on February 25th unveiled a draft plan for a “citizen-priority pricing” system for municipal buses, under which fares for residents would be lowered while non-residents, including tourists, would pay higher rates, as officials seek to balance overtourism with daily life for locals.

Inbound Tourism Shifts as Repeat Visitors Seek Everyday Japan

A shift appears to be underway in inbound tourism, with Chinese visitor numbers declining while arrivals from Southeast Asia—particularly Thailand—are rising and repeat travelers increasingly seeking experiences rooted in everyday Japanese life.

Great Hina Mandala Featuring 4,500 Dolls Opens in Nara

A large-scale display of traditional hina dolls, arranged to resemble a Buddhist mandala and numbering about 4,500 in total, has gone on public view at Tsubosaka Temple in Takatori Town, Nara Prefecture.

Nagoya Station’s Nana-chan “Injured” After Busy Farewell Campaign

A malfunction struck Nana-chan, the iconic mannequin standing in front of Nagoya Station and serving as a promotional “staff member” for the Meitetsu Department Store set to close on February 28th, when the figure’s arm suddenly drooped on February 22nd after days of waving to visitors.

This Is The Japan They DON'T Show You

Today, I'll be showing you some of the BEST activities to do on your next Japan trip that MOST tourists miss! (Mrs Eats)

Early Spring Plum Festival Opens in Ome

The arrival of early spring is being felt in Ome, western Tokyo, where a plum festival has opened against the backdrop of a community that overcame the loss of tens of thousands of trees to a devastating virus.

Riding Japan's Capsule Room Shinkansen like an Internet Cafe

The new "S Work" carriage on the N700S Shinkansen, which feels just like a Japanese Internet Cafe on wheels. (ITSUKA JAPAN)