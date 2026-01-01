News On Japan
Business

Will Pay Rises in Japan Finally Outpace Inflation This Year?

TOKYO, Jan 25 (News On Japan) - Japan’s wages have risen by more than 5% for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025, and this year’s annual spring wage negotiations are set to begin in late January, raising fresh questions over whether pay growth can finally catch up with inflation and what steps are needed to restore household purchasing power.

Consumers say they still feel the pressure of higher prices, particularly for food, with many cutting back where they can and switching between supermarkets to find cheaper vegetables, meat, and daily necessities. Some retailers are stepping up discount campaigns to help shoppers cope, including one supermarket that has introduced unannounced weekday flash sales branded as “guerrilla services,” offering steep markdowns by buying products in bulk and, in some cases, selling items for less than half the usual price.

Store managers say they are seeing clear changes in customer behavior, with more shoppers abandoning their usual preferred brands and choosing cheaper alternatives as prices rise. Analysts at Nowcast, a company that tracks inflation and consumer trends using point-of-sale data and credit card spending, say consumers are increasingly turning away from brands that raise prices. In one example, sales of a leading mayonnaise brand fell sharply after a price hike in September, while a rival company that held off on raising prices gained market share, a shift that continued through December and suggests that cost-conscious habits are becoming more entrenched.

Despite nominal wage growth, real wages—adjusted for inflation—have remained negative for 11 consecutive months, underscoring why many households feel they are falling behind. However, expectations are growing that this situation could improve if this year’s wage negotiations produce stronger results.

Keidanren, Japan’s main business lobby, released its management policy guidelines around January 20th, stating that society is demanding wage growth that exceeds inflation and positioning base pay increases as the standard starting point for negotiations. Rengo, the country’s largest labor union federation with about 7 million members, has set a target of wage increases of at least 5% this year, centered on base pay hikes, with the goal of putting real wages on track to rise by 1%.

Still, inflation remains a major obstacle. Japan’s overall consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3.1% over the past year, and some commentators argue that even a 5% wage hike may not be enough to restore a sense of improving living standards. They say companies that can afford it should aim higher, while wage talks should also help narrow disparities and reduce the sense of inequality.

Economists point to signs that inflation is becoming more deeply rooted across both households and companies, with a growing share experiencing inflation above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target. Surveys also suggest that inflation expectations remain high, with many people believing prices will continue rising by several percent in the years ahead.

At the same time, surveys show Japanese workers are unusually pessimistic about their future real wages compared with people in the United States and Europe, with a large majority expecting their purchasing power to decline. Experts warn that such pessimism can weaken consumer spending, making households hesitant to make major purchases or invest more in education, and could prevent Japan from achieving a virtuous cycle of rising wages and prices.

Some researchers have urged labor unions to rethink how wage demands are set, including basing negotiations on future inflation forecasts rather than past inflation, introducing a “catch-up” mechanism to compensate for years of real wage losses, and reflecting labor shortages more clearly in wage demands using measurable data. One economist suggested that wage hikes closer to 6% may be needed, particularly at large firms, to begin reversing years of declining real wages and prevent gaps between big companies and small businesses from widening further.

With inflation already reshaping consumer behavior and corporate pricing strategies, the outcome of this year’s spring wage talks is likely to be a critical test of whether Japan can finally deliver sustained real wage growth and restore confidence that living standards will improve.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Record Snow Batters Japan Sea Coast

A powerful cold wave has brought record-breaking snowfall across Japan, with hazardous conditions expected to persist through the morning on January 25th, particularly in areas from Hokuriku to Sanin, including city centers. Heavy snow has continued to fall along the Sea of Japan coast as a strong winter pressure pattern drives intense cold air into the region, prompting authorities to warn of large-scale traffic disruptions and other snow-related disasters.

Japan Heads Into Snap Election

The Japanese government decided at a Cabinet meeting on January 23rd to dissolve the House of Representatives, with the Lower House set to be formally dissolved at a plenary session later in the day, effectively launching the election campaign.

Japan Astronaut Shares Aurora Footage

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui has drawn widespread attention for a series of posts showcasing breathtaking views from space, including a video of the aurora that he shared on January 12th shortly before returning.

Inbound Tourists to Japan Top 40 Million for First Time

Japan welcomed more than 40 million foreign visitors in 2025 for the first time, setting a new annual record, even as arrivals from China fell sharply in December.

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Will Pay Rises in Japan Finally Outpace Inflation This Year?

Japan’s wages have risen by more than 5% for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025, and this year’s annual spring wage negotiations are set to begin in late January, raising fresh questions over whether pay growth can finally catch up with inflation and what steps are needed to restore household purchasing power.

AI Data Center Rivalry Intensifies

A large-scale AI data center has begun operating on the site of a former factory in Sakai, Osaka, raising expectations that artificial intelligence will become even more embedded in everyday life while also highlighting the growing battle for dominance in AI infrastructure and its potential impact on Japan’s economy.

Japan’s Trade Deficit Narrows Sharply on Semiconductor Exports

Japan’s trade balance remained in the red for a fifth consecutive year in 2025, but the deficit narrowed sharply as exports, led by semiconductors, rose to a record high.

Sony To Spin Off TV Business

Sony has announced it will spin off its television business as competition in the global TV market continues to intensify, saying it has reached a basic agreement with major Chinese electronics maker TCL to begin talks toward a strategic partnership.

Japan’s Long-Term Interest Rate Hits 2.35%, Highest Level in 27 Years

Japan’s long-term interest rates, which directly influence fixed mortgage borrowing costs and broader financing conditions across the economy, continued their rapid climb and reached the 2.35% range on January 20th, marking the highest level in roughly 27 years as investors grew increasingly uneasy about Japan’s fiscal outlook and stepped up bond selling amid political pledges for consumption tax cuts that some market participants believe could become permanent.

BizReach And The New Reality Of Job Switching In Japan

More people in Japan are looking to change jobs as work styles and values shift in the post-pandemic era, pushing individuals to seek better roles that match their skills, experience, and lifestyle, while companies facing digital transformation and new business pressures are also reshaping hiring by expanding mid-career recruitment.

Pay Calculator: Instantly Calculate Your Net Salary & Take-Home Pay (2026 Updated)

Knowing your actual salary is the most crucial thing ever. A pay calculator will help you get out of the calculation that may give you confusing figures, and enable you to see the exact amount of what you will be taking home after deductions.

Why Professional Removal Services Matter for Moves to Japan

Moving to a new country can be exciting, but it also comes with a host of logistical and emotional challenges.