Will Pay Rises in Japan Finally Outpace Inflation This Year?

TOKYO, Jan 25 (News On Japan) - Japan’s wages have risen by more than 5% for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025, and this year’s annual spring wage negotiations are set to begin in late January, raising fresh questions over whether pay growth can finally catch up with inflation and what steps are needed to restore household purchasing power.

Consumers say they still feel the pressure of higher prices, particularly for food, with many cutting back where they can and switching between supermarkets to find cheaper vegetables, meat, and daily necessities. Some retailers are stepping up discount campaigns to help shoppers cope, including one supermarket that has introduced unannounced weekday flash sales branded as “guerrilla services,” offering steep markdowns by buying products in bulk and, in some cases, selling items for less than half the usual price.

Store managers say they are seeing clear changes in customer behavior, with more shoppers abandoning their usual preferred brands and choosing cheaper alternatives as prices rise. Analysts at Nowcast, a company that tracks inflation and consumer trends using point-of-sale data and credit card spending, say consumers are increasingly turning away from brands that raise prices. In one example, sales of a leading mayonnaise brand fell sharply after a price hike in September, while a rival company that held off on raising prices gained market share, a shift that continued through December and suggests that cost-conscious habits are becoming more entrenched.

Despite nominal wage growth, real wages—adjusted for inflation—have remained negative for 11 consecutive months, underscoring why many households feel they are falling behind. However, expectations are growing that this situation could improve if this year’s wage negotiations produce stronger results.

Keidanren, Japan’s main business lobby, released its management policy guidelines around January 20th, stating that society is demanding wage growth that exceeds inflation and positioning base pay increases as the standard starting point for negotiations. Rengo, the country’s largest labor union federation with about 7 million members, has set a target of wage increases of at least 5% this year, centered on base pay hikes, with the goal of putting real wages on track to rise by 1%.

Still, inflation remains a major obstacle. Japan’s overall consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3.1% over the past year, and some commentators argue that even a 5% wage hike may not be enough to restore a sense of improving living standards. They say companies that can afford it should aim higher, while wage talks should also help narrow disparities and reduce the sense of inequality.

Economists point to signs that inflation is becoming more deeply rooted across both households and companies, with a growing share experiencing inflation above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target. Surveys also suggest that inflation expectations remain high, with many people believing prices will continue rising by several percent in the years ahead.

At the same time, surveys show Japanese workers are unusually pessimistic about their future real wages compared with people in the United States and Europe, with a large majority expecting their purchasing power to decline. Experts warn that such pessimism can weaken consumer spending, making households hesitant to make major purchases or invest more in education, and could prevent Japan from achieving a virtuous cycle of rising wages and prices.

Some researchers have urged labor unions to rethink how wage demands are set, including basing negotiations on future inflation forecasts rather than past inflation, introducing a “catch-up” mechanism to compensate for years of real wage losses, and reflecting labor shortages more clearly in wage demands using measurable data. One economist suggested that wage hikes closer to 6% may be needed, particularly at large firms, to begin reversing years of declining real wages and prevent gaps between big companies and small businesses from widening further.

With inflation already reshaping consumer behavior and corporate pricing strategies, the outcome of this year’s spring wage talks is likely to be a critical test of whether Japan can finally deliver sustained real wage growth and restore confidence that living standards will improve.

