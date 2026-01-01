News On Japan
From Sausages to Seeds: What Customs Is Seizing at Japan’s Airports

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Airport quarantine inspectors in Japan are repeatedly finding prohibited foods hidden inside souvenirs, from pork and chicken products to fruit and even vegetable seeds, as travelers return from overseas unaware that strict import rules apply.

The investigation followed officials at airport animal and plant quarantine counters, where prohibited items were discovered one after another during baggage inspections, including pork that had been packed among gifts and dozens of chicken sausages brought in from Indonesia. In some cases, travelers attempted to conceal banned goods inside other belongings, while inspectors also uncovered suspicious items hidden inside large quantities of gloves.

To understand what kinds of souvenirs people bring into Japan, interviews were conducted in the arrivals lobby. One traveler arriving from Canada said he had brought potato chips as a gift, describing them as a flavor that is difficult to find outside Canada. Another traveler arriving from Vietnam showed a box filled with souvenirs, including snacks featuring durian, often called the “king of fruits.” A Pakistani woman waiting to reunite with her son after six months also shared sweets brought from home, saying they reminded her of familiar tastes from Pakistan.

Many travelers, however, are unaware that certain foods cannot be brought into Japan. The inspections are carried out by quarantine officials, sometimes assisted by dogs trained to detect prohibited items by smell. During one inspection of a passenger arriving from China, officials found apples and several pears inside a cardboard box. The passenger said she did not realize fruit was also prohibited, apologizing after being told it could be considered a legal violation. Under current rules, all fruit from China is prohibited from being brought into Japan.

A Japanese traveler returning from China was also stopped after attempting to bring in raw beans, which are prohibited unless they have undergone proper inspection procedures in the country of origin. The traveler said he had not known the rules and ended up discarding the items.

Inspectors also examined food products packed in heavy wrapping. One passenger arriving from Indonesia was found carrying tightly wrapped items that turned out to be fish, which is permitted, but another package contained long, thin chicken sausages. Officials counted 56 sausages in total, all of which were prohibited because of the risk of introducing livestock diseases. The sausages were confiscated and destroyed, and the traveler was warned that repeated violations could lead to fines.

Packaged meals were also inspected. A mushroom-based meal was allowed through, but pasta and other bento meals containing chicken were rejected because meat products are prohibited. Some travelers expressed understanding of the quarantine process and continued on to enjoy sightseeing after giving up the items.

During the reporting, the camera also captured an unrelated but unusual scene at the airport, where staff collected leftover foreign coins donated through UNICEF collection boxes. The money is gathered several times a year and used to support children in need, with officials suggesting that donating leftover currency after returning home may be a good option for travelers.

More serious cases were also documented. A man arriving from Mongolia was found carrying meat products, which were confirmed through translation tools and label images. He was informed that meat products are largely prohibited under Japanese law in order to protect domestic livestock from infectious diseases. Another inspection involved a man arriving from Myanmar, whose luggage contained multiple meat products including pork and chicken sausages, all of which were prohibited.

In one case, officials discovered food that appeared to contain meat but was not prohibited, after confirming it was frog meat, which is treated differently under quarantine rules. Other items, including goat meat and homemade meat dishes, were confiscated because they could carry diseases not present in Japan.

Officials said some cases go beyond simple disposal. A woman arriving from Mongolia was found carrying about 9 kilograms of frozen beef, prompting officials to treat the case as malicious and issue a formal warning. Another woman arriving from China was found carrying pork intestines stuffed with vegetables, which were classified as a meat product and prohibited. Inspectors also found baby food containing beef, which was treated the same as other meat products, along with duck neck meat, leading to a warning due to the large quantity involved.

Investigators also documented deliberate smuggling methods. A woman arriving from Vietnam was found with large amounts of gloves packed in her luggage, and hidden inside them were vegetable seeds. Officials explained that seeds are prohibited because they can carry diseases that may harm Japan’s plants. Multiple types of seeds, including coriander seeds, were discovered in different hiding places, and inspectors stressed that such items will be found during border checks no matter how carefully they are concealed.

The report concluded that many travelers bring prohibited items into Japan without realizing it, and emphasized the importance of checking import restrictions in advance to avoid violating the law and risking penalties.

Source: FNN

