Snowfall Expands Across Northern Japan

TOKYO, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - Snowfall is expected to spread across northern Japan and the Hokuriku region from Tuesday afternoon, with locally heavy snow possible as multiple low-pressure systems move through the area, while dry, sunny conditions on the Pacific side of western and eastern Japan are raising fire risk, and seasonally cold weather is set to persist nationwide through the weekend.

A low-pressure system moving from the Sea of Japan toward the Sanriku offshore area, along with another developing west of Hokkaido, is forecast to expand snow coverage across northern Japan and Hokuriku during the afternoon, with parts of Tohoku and Hokuriku likely to see periods of intensified snowfall. Authorities are urging caution for lightning strikes and sudden gusts of wind. At the same time, much of the Pacific coast of western and eastern Japan is expected to remain clear and dry, prompting continued warnings about fire hazards.

High temperatures are forecast to be similar to or slightly higher than Monday in many areas. Parts of Kyushu and Shikoku may see temperatures rise to around 14°C, but much of the country will continue to experience seasonally cold conditions, with residents advised to dress warmly.

Forecast maximum temperatures for Tuesday include Sapporo at -1°C, Kushiro at -2°C, Aomori at 1°C, Morioka at 1°C, Sendai at 7°C, Niigata at 6°C, Nagano at 6°C, Kanazawa at 7°C, Nagoya at 8°C, Tokyo at 10°C, Osaka at 10°C, Okayama at 11°C, Hiroshima at 11°C, Matsue at 8°C, Kochi at 14°C, Fukuoka at 9°C, Kagoshima at 14°C, and Naha at 21°C.

Snowy conditions along the Sea of Japan coast are expected to continue in the coming days, with particularly heavy snowfall possible from Thursday through Friday as strong cold air flows into the region. Seasonally cold weather is also expected to persist nationwide through the weekend.

In Hokuriku and parts of Tohoku, rain during the daytime is forecast to turn back into snow as colder air moves southward. The influence of the Japan Sea Polar Air Mass Convergence Zone (JPCZ) could lead to locally intensified snowfall, increasing the risk of sudden heavy snow in some areas.

Meteorological simulations indicate that a frontal system approaching northern Tohoku will bring moist air from the south, temporarily changing precipitation to sleet or rain in southern Tohoku and Hokuriku, before colder air pushes south from the Sea of Japan in the afternoon, turning conditions back to snow by evening. By nightfall, snowfall is expected to cover most areas, with temperatures in some regions dropping rapidly, reinforcing full winter conditions.

Weather authorities are urging continued vigilance as conditions are expected to change quickly, and residents are advised to monitor the latest updates through official weather information services.

Source: TBS

