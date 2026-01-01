News On Japan
Risk of Heavy Snow Later This Week

TOKYO, Jan 28 (News On Japan) - A winter pressure pattern is set to re-establish itself in the latter half of this week, allowing cold air to flow more easily into areas around Japan. The peak of the cold air is forecast for Thursday, January 29, and Friday, January 30, when snow clouds associated with the Japan Sea Polar air mass Convergence Zone (JPCZ) are expected to move inland, particularly across eastern parts of the San’in region and western Hokuriku, raising the risk of heavy snowfall.

While the cold wave is not expected to be as intense as last week’s, caution is needed as snow accumulation is likely to increase further.

Meteorologists say Japan Sea–side regions are expected to be affected again by strong cold air in the latter part of the week. Upper-air forecasts at around 5,500 meters show temperatures dropping to minus 36 degrees Celsius or lower around January 29, indicating a very strong influx of cold air spreading as far as the Hokuriku region. At lower altitudes of around 1,500 meters, temperatures are expected to fall to minus 9 degrees Celsius, with some areas in Hokuriku seeing even colder air of around minus 12 degrees, conditions favorable for persistent snowfall.

Forecasts also show the JPCZ forming from the night of January 28 and remaining in place for an extended period from the early hours of January 29 through late on January 30. As long as this convergence zone remains, atmospheric conditions around it are expected to stay unstable, making it easier for snow clouds to continuously develop and move ashore.

Looking at the expected snowfall over the 48-hour period from January 29 to January 30, much of the Japan Sea side is forecast to see widespread accumulation, with parts of Hokkaido also likely to receive snow. In particular, mountainous areas of Hokuriku could see around 1 meter of new snow, while even low-lying areas of Ishikawa Prefecture may see an additional 30 to 50 centimeters over the two days.

With significant snowfall expected, disruptions to traffic and daily life are possible, and residents are urged to check the latest weather and snowfall information closely.

Source: ウェザーニュース

