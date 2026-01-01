News On Japan
Society

Who Put Up the Grandmother Road Sign?

Toyama, Jan 31 (News On Japan) - A yellow, diamond-shaped sign depicting a cane-carrying elderly woman has drawn attention online as a rare and mysterious road sign, only for it to emerge that even local authorities have no record of who installed it and say it is not an official traffic sign.

The unusual sign, which appears to show an elderly woman attempting to cross the road, was spotted on a municipal street in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, and has been described on social media as “extremely rare.”

Closer inspection shows that while the sign resembles an official warning sign used to alert drivers to potential hazards, its design does not match any symbol authorized under Japan’s road traffic regulations.

Mayu Kuroda, a road sign enthusiast who posted the image on social media, said the post had been viewed more than 580,000 times. “I’ve seen many types of pedestrian crossing and caution signs before, but this is the first time I’ve ever seen one with an elderly woman illustrated on it. I thought it was extremely rare,” Kuroda said. She has previously traveled to around 100 locations in Japan and overseas to photograph unusual road signs.

Seeking clues to the sign’s origin, reporters spoke with a woman who had operated a nearby shop until about two years ago. She recalled that a similar sign may have stood slightly further forward and suggested it could be linked to a welfare facility that once operated nearby, possibly to help elderly residents crossing the road to shop.

However, a representative of the former welfare facility said they had no knowledge of when, how, or by whom the sign was installed.

Takaoka city officials responsible for road management also said they were unaware of the sign’s origin. Shinichi Nakazawa, head of the city’s civil engineering maintenance division, explained that warning signs are strictly defined by law. “The types of warning signs are set by regulation, and there is no officially recognized warning sign depicting elderly people. That means this is not a formal traffic sign, and there is no record of its installation. We do not know who put it up,” Nakazawa said.

Legal experts warn that installing such signs without authorization could be illegal. Lawyer Takashi Matsukuma of Hashimoto Sogo Law Office noted that only road administrators, such as local governments, and public safety commissions are permitted to install traffic signs on public roads. “Even if the intention was well-meaning, placing something similar without permission is highly likely to be unlawful,” he said.

If deemed a violation, penalties could include a custodial sentence of six months or more or a fine of up to 100,000 yen.

Takaoka city has said it is unlikely the sign was officially installed by the municipality and plans to investigate its origins further.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Divided Over Tighter Residency Controls as Foreign Workforce Swells

Foreign workers are now indispensable across Japan, from convenience stores and agriculture to nursing care, and with the House of Representatives election approaching, political parties are sharpening their positions on how the country should manage its rapidly growing foreign population.

Who Put Up the Grandmother Road Sign?

A yellow, diamond-shaped sign depicting a cane-carrying elderly woman has drawn attention online as a rare and mysterious road sign, only for it to emerge that even local authorities have no record of who installed it and say it is not an official traffic sign.

Toyota Retains Global Sales Lead for Sixth Straight Year

Toyota Motor Corp. said on January 29th that its global vehicle sales in 2025 reached a record high, marking the sixth consecutive year the automaker has ranked first worldwide, supported by strong demand for hybrid vehicles in North America.

Foreign Buying Pushes Up Kyoto Property Prices

Arashiyama, one of Kyoto’s most popular tourist destinations, is seeing parts of its surrounding residential areas increasingly bought up by foreign buyers, with land near the Togetsukyo Bridge changing hands for sums far beyond what local residents can afford.

Jazz Composer Miho Hazama Earns Grammy Nomination

Jazz composer Miho Hazama has been nominated for Best Instrumental Composition at the 68th Grammy Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious honor in the U.S. music industry, for her piece “Live Life This Day: Movement I.”

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Japan Moves to Close Legal Gap by Targeting Those Who Purchase Sex

Street prostitution in areas such as Tokyo’s Kabukicho district has increasingly become a social issue, prompting the Justice Ministry to consider revising the Anti-Prostitution Law to introduce penalties for those who purchase sex, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Misuse of Lost-Item Tracking Tags Under Scrutiny

Small tracking tags that allow users to locate lost items such as wallets or keys via smartphones have become widely popular for their convenience, but the technology is now being exploited in disturbing ways, emerging as a new social problem.

Japan Police Arrest Fugitive Boss After Tip-Off on Remote Island

A man wearing a black hood emerged from a police station on January 27th, identified as Hiroaki Obata, 40, chairman of Japan’s largest scout group, “Natural,” who had been on the run for nearly a year before being arrested on January 26th on Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to police.

Lucky Charm Production in Full Swing

With one week remaining until Setsubun on February 3rd, preparations of auspicious decorations known as “kicho” are in full swing at Kumano Hayatama Taisha in Wakayama Prefecture.

Why More Nepalese Are Choosing Osaka

In Osaka, the number of residents from Nepal has risen sharply in recent years, with many international students and workers settling around the UR Kongo housing complex near Kongo Station in Tondabayashi. The area has become home to a growing Nepalese community after public housing operators, seeking to address vacancies caused by an aging population, partnered with educational institutions to accept trainees from Nepal, a move that has led to long-term settlement by many residents.

Monks Hold Firefighting Drill in Nara

A water-spraying firefighting drill was held at the World Heritage-listed Horyuji Temple in Ikaruga, Nara Prefecture, on January 26th, Cultural Property Fire Prevention Day, with monks and local volunteer firefighters taking part.

Tokyo Police Take 32 'Toyoko Kids' Into Custody

Tokyo police have taken 32 boys and girls into protective custody after they were found gathering at night around the “Toyoko” area near Kabukicho in Shinjuku.

Karasuyama Washi Makers Enter Peak Season

Karasuyama washi, a traditional Japanese paper with a history spanning some 1,300 years, is now being produced at full pace during the coldest part of the year, as workshops enter their busiest season making sheets used for graduation certificates.